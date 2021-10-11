Procession of gang members heads to Porirua cemetery to farewell 18-year-old crash victim

A procession of gang members travels past Plimmerton on the way to Whenua Tapu Cemetery to farewell and 18-year-old who died in a crash last week.

More than 120 vehicles travelled along State Highway 1 in Porirua on Monday afternoon, including a large Mongrel Mob contingent, for the tangi of an 18-year-old killed in a crash last week.

Before travelling north to the tangi for Rikki Enoka, who died in a motorcycle crash in Johnsonville last Monday, at least 200 people gathered on the street in the Porirua suburb of Waitangirua, dozens wearing Mongrel Mob insignia.

A procession of at least 120 vehicles and motorcycles then travelled to the tangi along SH1. Police are monitoring the event and Māori wardens were conducting traffic management in Waitangirua.

“Police will ensure that if there is any unsafe or dangerous behaviour occurring during the event will be followed up. Any concerning behaviour can be reported to police by phoning 105,” said Kāpiti Mana Acting Area Commander Inspector Nick Thom.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff A procession of cars and bikes, including Mongrel Mob members, heads towards Whenua Tapu Cemetery where they are farewelling 18-year-old Rikki Enoka who died in a crash last week.

READ MORE:

* Arrests made after gang members attend senior Mongrel Mob leader's tangi in Hawke's Bay

* Huge Mongrel Mob funeral procession stops traffic in Hawke's Bay

* Large presence expected after death of Mongrel Mob member



Under alert level 2 guidelines no more than 100 people are allowed to attend a funeral or tangi and organisers must legally record attendees to make sure contact tracing can happen, if needed.

Police have investigated several funerals and tangi which have taken place under alert level restrictions.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff A large contingent of Mongrel Mob members gathered on Monday afternoon in Porirua to farewell an 18-year-old who died in a crash last week.

Earlier this month hundreds turned out in Christchurch for a funeral of a man killed in car crash, which was monitored by police.

A police spokesman said follow-up enquiries were being made to determine if any offences took place.

Last month, Auckland police charged 16 gang members in relation to large funeral procession that took place in June.

Roads were closed on the day as hundreds of gang members gathered and rode through the streets to farewell Head Hunter member Taranaki Fuimaono, who died in police custody.