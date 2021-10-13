Iwi come together to provide transitional housing for former inmates

Shane Metekingi from Ngāti Toa, and Hata Wilson, Te Āti Awa, outside the Kāinga Ora-built houses in Naenae to be used in the Te Whare Whakaruruhau o Raumanuka programme, which aims to house and assist former inmates.

Wellington-based iwi are investing in post-incarceration services that will help their men carve out a path to a better life.

Ngāti Toa​ and Te Āti Awa​, in partnership with the Department of Corrections, will support up to 26 men in transitional housing in Naenae, Lower hutt, under the newly established Te Whare Whakaruruhau o Raumanuka​ service.

Recently released prisoners and men on community-based sentences will stay at Kāinga Ora-built houses for up to 12 months, and the service will link them with health and wellbeing providers, and education opportunities. Most of the men will have links to the iwi.

Ngāti Toa mauri ora development manager Shane Metekingi ​said the kaupapa Māori approach would be beneficial for Māori men.

“The advantage of a Māori led approach is we have that relationship – we want to provide them with the tools and reconnect them.”

Hata Wilson​, kaihautu matua at Te Āti Awa, said helping former inmates reaffirm their identity and connections with their culture would help prepare them to rejoin the community.

“Identity is important. If you can give someone an identity that is not a negative one, they aren’t looking at a problem – they’re looking at a strength.”

Metekingi said the housing crisis meant many short-term transitional housing programmes for people leaving prison simply gave them a roof over their heads for a few weeks before they often fell back into homelessness and reoffending.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff "Rock College", Mark Derby's new book about Mt Eden Prison, paints a grim picture of New Zealand's oldest penal institution (first published August 2020).

The idea of Te Whare Whakaruruhau o Raumanuka was to break the cycle of reoffending and give people a decent chance of bettering their circumstances.

Participants in the scheme would be vetted, and men with a history of sexual offending would not be eligible. A drug and alcohol ban would also apply, and two staff members would be on-site at all times.

Topia Rameka, correction’s deputy chief executive for Māori, said the service would be crucial to helping people lead positive lives.

“We know from research that by giving people 24/7 support and assistance with employment, education, training and life skills they will be more successful in their transition back to the community.

“These men would otherwise be in the community without this level of quality wrap-around support, and it is likely they would be at a higher risk of reoffending.”

More than 15,000 people are released from prison every year. Corrections works with iwi, NGOs and other organisations to place 1300 former inmates in transitional housing annually. Investment in accommodation and support services for former inmates has increased to $7 million per annum, up from $3.8m in 2016.

Emily Owen​, acting deputy chief executive for Māori, said engagement was still taking place with near-by residents, and the service was likely to start around March 2022.