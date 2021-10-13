Southland District Council building projects delayed as industry experiences 'perfect storm'

The Southland District Council’s Winton Library project is two months behind due to issues stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Southland District Council building projects, including the Winton Library and community housing upgrades, are being delayed due to difficulty in materials reaching the region during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Southland District Council project delivery manager Brendan Gray said the pandemic had impacted on manufacturing and the delivery of building materials, with several of its projects being slowed or delayed.

These included the Winton Library, behind about two months, the council’s community housing upgrades, its Invercargill reception area work, Taramea Bay toilet and the council’s three waters stimulus project, which the August lockdown had pushed out.

The length of the delays going forward was unknown given the council had no idea how long Covid would continue to impact business continuity.

Costs could be affected if alternative materials could be used to ensure the building work could continue.

Gray said there was currently a big demand for windows and framing, joinery, gib, insulation and certain sizes of PVC piping, but limited availability of these products.

Southland builder Kerry Archer, the New Zealand Master Builders Association president, said he was “shuffling” his company’s projects, with his workers moving from one site to the other while waiting for materials to arrive.

He understood some builders around the country were giving their workers short weeks while waiting for certain materials which took up 20 weeks to land after ordering.

The industry was caught in a “perfect storm” where it had a high volume of work, staff shortages, supply chain issues from overseas, where many building materials came from, and price increases.

There was a delay on “pretty much everything you can imagine”, including windows, some timbers, roofing products and reinforcing steel, he said.

The high volume of building work in the country was not slowing, so he believed the supply issues would only get worse.

Many building materials used in New Zealand were imported, or manufactured in the northern part of New Zealand, not ideal for the south given Auckland was in alert level 4 and 3.

Customers had been reasonably understanding given the supply chain issues were well publicised, Archer said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Craig Brown building staff Alex Cockburn, left and Riley Chilton working on the flooring at the Southland District Council Winton library project.

Gore District Council’s infrastructure project manager Hashem Ramezan-zadeh said it had not experienced delays to any of its projects, but the buoyant construction market had resulted in project cost increases.

The Gore library and community centre project had increased by 16 per cent in a year due to multiple material price rises.

Invercargill City Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said none if its projects had been affected by material supply issues, but it was closely monitoring the situation to ensure it was prepared for potential impacts.

In August, New Zealand Building Industry Federation chief executive Julien Leys said that post-pandemic business model reviews by global shipping and building supply companies meant that New Zealand was no longer included on their supply routes, with supplies getting only as far as Australia.