Expectant mother killed by logging truck on wrong side of road - coroner

Erica Jones was 26 and pregnant when she died. (File photo)

The death of a young pregnant woman in a crash near Gisborne was caused by the driver of a logging truck being on the wrong side of the road, a coroner has found.

Erica Jones, 26, from Gisborne, was the sole occupant of her car. She died after her vehicle and a logging truck collided on State Highway 35 near Gisborne, just before 8.30am on November 10, 2018.

Jones was driving downhill towards Whangarā when her car collided with a southbound logging truck and trailer near the bottom of the Tatapouri-Makarori Hill.

In a finding into her death by coroner Donna Llewell, released on Monday, it was stated that Jones died of multiple injuries sustained in the crash. An autopsy was not performed owing to cultural and spiritual reasons held by her whanāu.

Jones, the youngest sibling to three older brothers, had been raised in Manutuke, west of Gisborne, and had recently returned to the area from Wellington. She was working part-time as a project manager with a trust in Gisborne.

She and her partner were expecting to have their first child in April 2019.

The coroner said Jones had grown into a “special young lady” who was described as “vivacious, selfless, talented and humble” with much to offer her family, community and iwi.

Jones was skilled at kapa haka, and four days prior to her death had returned from a trip to Taiwan with her kapa haka group.

On the morning of November 10, 2018, she had been driving to Whangarā marae for a day of kapa haka practice in her Mazda Axela sedan.

Driving in the other direction was Taufa (Ray) Feki, in his fully-laden logging truck and trailer. They collided at the bottom of the Tatapouri-Makarori Hill, just south of the entrance to the Tatapouri motor camp.

Responders tried to revive Jones, but could not.

Feki underwent a breath test and recorded a ‘’pass’’. Drug testing two days later came back negative.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jones’ car collided with a fully-laden logging truck that was on the wrong side of the road. (File photo)

There were no witnesses to the crash. There were inconsistencies in Feki’s logbook, and he admitted giving police incorrect information, but police chose not to prosecute him, the coroner said.

From crash scene analysis carried out by an independent expert, evidence pointed to the crash having occurred in the northbound lane (ie Jones' lane).

The expert found it probable that the logging truck had “drifted into the northbound lane through driver inattention or fatigue”.

The coroner concluded “the main causative factor in this collision was that the logging truck was being driven in the wrong lane. Erica had no time or opportunity to take evasive action”.

She noted that Feki had started driving the truck at 1.30am after only 8 hours and 42 minutes break since his previous shift, and that he had worked at least 60 hours over the five days before starting his shift on November 10.

The coroner noted that the Jones’ whānau had advocated for improvements to the East Coast highway given the growth of the forestry sector and the increasing number of trucks on the roads.

Stuff They collided at the bottom of the Tatapouri-Makarori Hill, just south of the entrance to the Tatapouri motor camp, pictured. (File photo)

The whānau called for heavy trucks to have dash-cam cameras at all times, installation of an interactive solar flashing sign to alert drivers to slow down, erection of a mid-road barrier on the Tatapouri-Makorori hill road, and a reduction of speed limits.

The coroner recommended that Waka Kotahi install a flashing speed sign on the stretch of road

Waka Kotahi told the coroner it would investigate the installation of a speed warning sign. The speed limit for the road was lowered to 80kmh last year.

“On the basis of evidence before me, Erica’s death was avoidable and no fault of her own. I am unable to make a positive finding about the reason why the logging truck came to be driving on the wrong side of the roar. The crash and situational analysis pointed to inattention, distraction or fatigue on the part of the truck driver,” the coroner said.