Child sex offender Tommy Pori back in jail after violent behaviour

Justice Rachel Dunningham approved a public protection order for prolific offender Tommy Pori at the High Court in Christchurch.

A child sex offender living in a residence for criminals under public protection orders has been returned to prison after violent behaviour including threats to kill, behead and hang the residence manager.

The High Court made a public protection order against Tommy Apera Pori, a highly sexually preoccupied offender with a proclivity to invade homes, on September 3.

He had been detained in Matawhāiti, a purpose-built facility on a site next to Christchurch Prison, under an interim detention order issued last year.

In August his behaviour began to deteriorate and Corrections applied to the High Court for a prison detention order which would return him to jail.

On September 20 he used a stool to damage windows at the residence and abused the residence manager.

One of the two other residents at Matawhāiti had told Corrections he did not feel safe due Pori’s threatening, aggressive and unpredictable behaviour.

This included calling the other residents “kiddie-f.....s” and saying he had communicated with other prisoners through the fence who wanted to come inside and kill them.

Justice Rachel Dunningham said the prison detention order was appropriate.

“It is clear that Mr Pori’s behaviour has changed, for whatever reason, and at present he poses a risk to staff and residents because of his unpredictable anger and aggression.

“It is also clear that staff have tried the known range of techniques to de-escalate these outbursts, but for unknown reasons those attempts have not been as successful in recent weeks.”

The new order commenced on September 22.

In 2011, Corrections obtained an extended supervision order against Pori for a period of 10 years.

Since then Pori, who is nearly 60, has breached the order several times and has been convicted of serious violent offences.