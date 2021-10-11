Rio Tinto commits to removing toxic substance being stored at Tiwai Point

Rio Tinto has confirmed it will clean up stockpiled spent cell liner at Tiwai Point.

Rio Tinto has confirmed that it will remove all spent cell lining, a hazardous by-product produced the aluminium smelting process, from Tiwai Point near Bluff.

However, documents released under the Official Information Act show that up until a recent meeting with Government ministers, Rio Tinto were unwilling to make the commitment, citing the fact it did not have a full understanding of the condition of the smelter site.

The company may have to build a facility on-site to treat the spent cell lining if it cannot find an end user or disposable option.

Spent cell lining is made up of carbon refractory bricks, which are used in the aluminium-making process for five to six years. They contain fluorides, cyanides and nitrides, and can produce explosive gases when mixed with water.

Some SCL stockpiled at Tiwai Point is in a purpose-built building, and 106,000 tonnes is being stored on an engineered concrete pad with purpose-built drainage. The pad is about 100m from a beach which is being affected by coastal erosion.

An ‘aide memoire’ drafted by Environment Ministry officials for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which was released under the Official Information Act, show Rio Tinto's Aluminium Group chief executive Ivan Vella met with Minister of Finance Grant Robertson, Minister of Energy and Resources Dr Megan Woods and Minister for the Environment David Parker on May 6.

At that meeting, Rio Tinto confirmed it would remove all spent cell lining from the site. It does not currently have an end disposal or use available, but has committed to finding one and is in discussion with Golden Bay Cement who may be able to use it in their cement making process.

The document says: “up until a recent meeting with Ministers via zoom, Rio Tinto were unwilling to make this commitment, citing the fact they didn't have a full understanding of the condition of the site.’’

Kavinda Herath / Stuff What waste is being stored at Tiwai Point?

“Ministers welcomed the change of tone, both in the meeting itself and in Rio Tinto's media strategy in recent weeks,’’ the document says.

At present, it knows there is 220,000 tonnes of SCL and a landfill on the site containing 50 years of waste, it says.

No time limit for the removal of spent cell liner is mentioned, or how much it would cost.

Rio Tinto has also verbally indicated it would collect all remaining ouvea premix in Southland and return it to Tiwai Point to be stored, and cover the existing shortfall in funding, expected to be $2.5 million, for that to occur, the document says.

Rio Tinto is also taking responsibility for removing and processing Haysom's dross, which is covered by a Crown indemnity, which is currently sitting in the smelter’s landfill at Tiwai Point.

It will also amend existing processes to significantly reduce the amount of cyanide being discharged into the coastal marine environment (noting that the current discharge is well within its resource consents limits).

Stuff Spent cell liner is being stockpiled in a purpose-built building at the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter Tiwai Point Smelter. The company has made a commitment to remove all of the hazardous substance.

NZAS has set aside $298m as a provision in its accounts for the closure and rehabilitation of its Tiwai site.

In March, Minister Parker revealed there was no clean-up deal in place between Rio Tinto and the Government after the smelter closed in 2024.

A letter from Rio Tinto chief Jakob executive Stausholm to Ardern, dated May 27, says ‘’we hope these commitments will provide the Government, and our partners and stakeholders, confidence that we take seriously our responsibility to operate and close the site in a responsible and sustainable manner.’’

However, the documents released under the OIA make clear that the date for closing the smelter, which employs about 800 staff and contractors, is not “final”.

Aluminium prices have nearly doubled since April last year to trade at a near-record high of $2943 (NZ$4247) a tonne, fuelling speculation that Rio Tinto will seek a new power deal to keep the smelter open beyond 2024.