A Westpac Rescue Helicopter found the man on the Haumuri Bluff Walk in Oaro, south of Kaikōura. (File photo).

A rescue helicopter was called in to airlift a man to safety after he fell four metres onto rocks while walking near Kaikōura.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the Haumuri Bluff in Oaro, about 20 kilometres south of Kaikōura, at 2pm on Monday.

Police, St John paramedics and a Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter were sent to help the man.

A spokesman for Garden City Helicopters, which operates the Westpac chopper, said a 50-year-old man was walking with his wife when he fell onto rocks below.

The man injured his hip and was flown to Christchurch Hospital, he said, where he is in a stable condition.

The area is listed on several websites as a walking track, but is not meant to be open to the general public.

A KiwiRail spokesman said there is an access road along the railway line, but with right of way for local access only.

“There is no walking track for the general public,” he said.

*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the Haumuri Bluff area as a popular walking track. There is an access road with right of way for local access, but there is no walking track for the general public. (Amended October 13, 2021, 6.51am)