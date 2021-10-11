Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter found the person on the Haumuri Bluff Walk in Oaro, about 21 kilometres south of Kaikōura, at 2pm on Monday. (File photo).

A rescue helicopter was called in to airlift a person to safety after they fell off a popular track just south of Kaikōura.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the Haumuri Bluff Walk in Oaro, about 20 kilometres south of Kaikōura, at 2pm on Monday.

Police received reports of a person falling “off the track” and injuring themselves, a spokeswoman said.

The extent of their injuries, she said.

The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene.

