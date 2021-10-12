Less than a quarter of fleeing drivers pursued this year after policy change

Police revised their pursuit policy in late 2020 to put public safety first.

Less than a quarter of fleeing drivers have been pursued by police this year since the organisation revised its policy in December.

New data shows 22 per cent (966) of the 4287 fleeing driver incidents from January 1 until September 27 this year resulted in a pursuit.

In comparison, last year 91 per cent (4421) of the 4846 fleeing driver events result in a pursuit.

In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the figure was at 97 per cent.

READ MORE:

* Wellington police nab 111 drivers speeding on first day of lockdown, including teenager going 160kmh

* Number of police chases drop 60 per cent since pursuit policy amended

* One in three fleeing drivers never caught before police changed pursuit policy



The reduction in pursuits is the result of a revised policy by police, which staff were informed about in December last year.

An internal email advised staff not to pursue fleeing drivers unless the threat posed “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.

Wellington road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings told staff the revised policy would require a change to a culture “that is decades old” about pursuing fleeing drivers and suggested the revised policy was about “changing mindsets, our pursuing decisions, and how we resolve them”.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Kenneth McCaul was killed when a fleeing driver t-boned him on his way to work in 2019 in Christchurch.

Pursuits are now only justified when the threat posed by those in the vehicle prior to signalling the driver to stop and the need to immediately apprehend the driver and/or passengers “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.

“A very basic question to ask yourself is ‘is what I am chasing worth the risk?’” Jennings said in the email.

Between 2009 and 2018, 67 people died during police pursuits and the revision came after several high-profile fatalities resulted in criticism of police, including that of Kenneth McCaul, who was killed when a fleeing driver t-boned him on his way to work in 2019.

National Road Policing Centre Acting Director Inspector Peter Jones said the decision to flee could have “significant and sometimes horrific consequences for the driver, their family and friends, the public and police”.

LAWRENCE SMITH A scene in Auckland last month after a man was shot by police after a pursuit.

“Police clarified its fleeing driver policy in December 2020. The policy prioritises safety over the immediate apprehension of a fleeing driver.”

Follow-up investigations of fleeing drivers were the preferred first step, Jennings told staff when the revised policy was announced.

The new data, released under the Official Information Act, showed 35 per cent (1513) of offenders in fleeing driver incidents from January to September this year were identified.

Last year, 50 per cent (2427) of offenders were identified and, in 2019, 54 per cent and 2018, 58 per cent.

Inspector Jones said the revised policy meant the identification of offenders would generally take longer.

NZ Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Deployment and Road Policing, Steve Greally.

“As it requires an investigation and, as with any investigation, it ultimately may not be possible to identify the offender due to the circumstances and limited available information,” he said.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Deployment and Road Policing, Steve Greally, said since the refocused policy there has been one death from a fleeing driver incident, which was not a pursuit.

“Before this refocus, the number of deaths and serious injuries as a result of pursuits was too high and a real concern for police. It’s pleasing that since then, this has reduced.”

Greally said while it was frustrating to see drivers flee, fewer of these incidents have resulted in pursuits since, “but this is keeping everyone safer”.

“Accordingly, the number of people arrested immediately following these events has decreased, as police had previously been present to take these fleeing drivers into custody at the conclusion of a pursuit.

“However, police have well-established systems for follow-up inquiries and work hard to hold people who flee police, and commit other associated offences, to account. These follow-up investigations have proven successful and utilise a range of avenues to identify the vehicle and driver,” he said.

Greally said work in this area was ongoing.

“We also need to ensure we balance these inquiries with other investigative demands. We remind the driving public that the best way to avoid hurting yourself or someone else, or being prosecuted for failing to stop for police, is to stop for police when signalled to do so,” he said.

National’s police spokesman Simeon Brown said offenders who failed to stop for police were not being held to account.

“The new fleeing driver policy is simply not working and front line police officers are being left to feel powerless to hold offenders to account simply because the policy ties their hands behind their backs.”

Brown said police should review the policy and ensure frontline officers had the tools and technology to hold offenders to account including potentially funding more Eagle Helicopters.