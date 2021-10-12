Principal: Respect teachers with genuine reasons for not wanting Covid-19 vaccine

Verdon College principal Jarlath Kelly says everyone has to be respectful of teachers with genuine fears and reasons for not wanting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for school teachers is a sensible move but respect must be given to those with genuine fears and reasons for not wanting the jab, Southland educators say.

The Government announced on Monday that teachers and school support staff who have contact with children must get a Covid-19 vaccine or they will be out of a job.

The Government mandate will also cover early childhood centre staff and home-based educators.

Invercargill’s Verdon College principal Jarlath Kelly said his school was encouraging teachers to get vaccinated. He believed vaccination was the best way forward to ensure schools and the country returned to “normal” as quickly as possible.

But Kelly said some teachers would have genuine fears and genuine reasons for being against the vaccine, and everyone had to be respectful of that.

“I think that’s how most principals will be carrying out their conversations with [those] people.”

Post Primary Teachers Association Southland regional chair Bill Claridge said the vaccines were for the safety of teachers as much as the children.

“The stance of our union is we believe teachers ought to be vaccinated for their own protection and for the health of everybody. We don’t want to lose anyobody.”

Teachers opposed to being vaccinated for Covid-19 had choices to make, he said.

Southland Primary Principals Association president Simon Bell, also the principal of Otautau School, said teachers were on the front line of seeing children every day and it was the safest option to get as many vaccinated as possible.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Otautau School principal Simon Bell.

He knew of no teachers opposed to vaccinations at this stage but said he would have discussions with any who approached him.

“I would imagine there will be people out there, possibly, who don’t want to get vaccinated and are worried about it.

“It’s been mandated now so they will have to make their choice .... on what they do next.”

The New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Perry Rush welcomed the Government decision to mandate vaccinations for principals, teachers and support staff.

Rush said the safety of school staff and students was paramount and the Government's ‘no jab, no job’ policy was a brave decision.

But missing from the announcement was detail around the legal processes to implement the policy if staff chose not to be vaccinated after January 1, 2022.

Also missing was any commentary on other adults entering the school grounds such as trades people, parents and other community members.

“We expect to receive more detailed information and a clear process to follow, in due course,” Rush said.

