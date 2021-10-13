Man who died on Mt Hutt was much-loved champion snowboarder

Rupert Smith, 41, won snowboarding competitions all over the world.

A passionate snowboarder who died on a skifield​ is remembered as a caring and humble man who fell in love with the mountain and won winter competitions all over the world.

Relatives said Rupert Smith, 41, suffered heart failure on Mt Hutt Ski Area near Methven on Sunday afternoon.

“Rupert was in his boots and on the mountain at the place he loved the most,’’ his family said in a statement.

“His passion was for the outdoors and living life to the full.”

Known to his friends as Rupo, Smith grew up in the Christchurch suburb of Sumner and got his first surfboard when he was 10. It was a purchase that began a lifelong love of the outdoors and physical pursuits.

“Once Rupert was exposed to the mountain he fell in love,’’ the family said.

He passed his snowboarding instructor test as a teenager but was unable to start working on the slopes as he was too young. As soon as he was the right age, he began teaching.

He soon began competing in snowboarding contests in New Zealand and the United States.

“His passion for snowboarding led to high achievements, with podium finishes in New Zealand and internationally in freeride and big mountain competitions,” his family said.

“He was highly respected and competitive, but you would never know it due to how humble he was.

“Rupert was loved by many for his calm, open and generous demeanour. Rupert’s generosity of spirit and caring had no boundaries.”

Jeremy Smith said his brother was a loving, generous and gentle man.

“Not just an amazing person, whom I’m proud to call my brother, but an amazing uncle who adored his nieces,’’ he said.

“This is not only a loss for our family but a huge loss for his friends, colleagues and the mountain community.”

Rupert Smith’s father, Tony Smith, said news of his death came as “a complete surprise”.

“I feel like somebody shot a bazooka through me,” he said.

He said his son would go up the mountains “whenever he had the opportunity … that was his environment”.

“He was a real mountain and surf man.”

He was loved by everyone he met and was a “compassionate and humorous” person.

“He was really special.”

Rupert Smith’s mother, Shirleyann​ Watkins, thanked the people who attended the scene on Sunday.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the ski patrollers, the medical staff, the Westpac helicopter, and all of those who pulled out all the stops to try to save Rupert,’’ she said.

Friends also praised him on social media.

“I hope that you are getting some sick runs up in heaven my friend,” one person wrote.

“You have been an inspiration in my life. You will be dearly missed and will always be remembered.”