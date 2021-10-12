Mahuta rules out nationwide NZTA-style funding for 3 Waters upgrades

The Gore District Council wants the Government to consider funding three waters the same way it funds roading, but the Government has already disregarded the idea.

In a letter to Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta, Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks says it was disappointing that the Government had ‘’quickly dismissed the option of having a shared funding model akin to what currently takes place in roading with Waka Kotahi”.

The council believed consideration needed to be given to introducing a genuine funding partnership for three waters before embarking on a highly disruptive and divisive reform process.

“Given the council’s current debt levels and forecast expenditure for wastewater treatment upgrades in particular, it has concluded that it is not in a position to meet future environmental standards without some form of external financial assistance.

“On this basis, the council is keen to explore another model for the delivery of three waters which can produce the level of financial assistance sought. This is why the Council is keen on a funding partnership model with central government for both operational and capital expenditure as outlined above.’’

The Government wants to create four publicly owned providers to take responsibility for the country's drinking water, waste water and storm water services. At the end of this year, councils have to decide whether to opt into the reforms, which would mean handing over their assets, or to continue to provide the services themselves but with more stringent requirements.

Councils were required to provide feedback to the Government about the proposed reforms by the end of September.

Mahuta said a range of options were considered, including a regional model, an ‘NZTA’ type approach for water, and a revised CCO model.

“However none of those models address the core drivers the Government had identified for water reform,’’ she said.

“These options do not address the benefits derived from scale, operational and management deficiencies some councils have, and leaves the general taxpayer to bail out different councils with no governance or oversight on how that money is spent, or the infrastructure managed.

“The case for change to the current water infrastructure and service network is compelling and the majority of councils agree that the status quo does not work,’’ she said.

A Department of Internal Affairs Regulatory Impact Assessment, which was released in May, says the establishment of a national three waters fund, similar to the National Land Transport Fund administered by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, was often proposed as an alternative to the reform package.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district Mayor Tracy Hicks says in a letter to Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta that the council had concluded that it was not in a position to meet future environmental standards without some form of external financial assistance.

The National Land Transport Fund is sourced directly from road users through various charges, and the revenue is redistributed according to a transparent allocation formula, with local government contributing co-investment in addition to this (sourced largely from rates).

However, water services are delivered locally and subject to different rating policies, and there is no consistent user charge regime in place that would be amenable to a centralised collection of revenue, the report says.

There are several theoretical revenue collection mechanisms that could be explored (e.g., using the tax system, implementing a national levy, and legislating to permit local authorities to implement a local levy) although all options have significant operational inefficiencies, the report says.

It says on balance, it is unlikely that this option would make more funding available, and therefore the same challenges associated with the current system (such as lack of scale, lack of accountability, and lack of system stewardship) would remain.

Earlier this year, Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said it would cost the council, which has only 6000 ratepayers, $300m to meet Government freshwater regulations.

In August, southern councils, including Gore, asked the Government to hit pause on the reforms to allow them to gain all the information they need, and then engage with their communities on the decisions they have to make.