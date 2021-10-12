Super Saturday shaping up in Southland

The Invercargill Licensing Trust and McCallums Group will be offering a lift service on Super Saturday with well-known Southlanders on board for a yarn during their trip. Trying out one of the vans, from left, are Paul Harrington from McCallums, Paddy O’ Brien and Suzanne Prentice from the ILT Board, and Lex Chisholm from Dig This.

From pharmacies and general practices, to businesses, sports stars and musicians: Southlanders are gearing up for Super Saturday.

Mass vaccination clinics will be open throughout the country on October 16, for an National Day of Action for vaccination as the summer holidays loom just eight weeks away.

Civic leaders, business leaders, media, and community groups are being asked to encourage people to get their Covid-19 jabs, while everyday Kiwis are being asked to spread the word and share their reasons for getting vaccinated, as it may help those with reservations.

The Southern District Health Board has launched a Super Saturday webpage, where residents in the district can find their closest clinic.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Stewart Islanders lead Southland vaccine charge

* Mayoral brothers urge people to get Covid-19 vaccine in memory of polio-stricken mother

* Covid-19: GPs need more resources to help increase Māori and Pasifika vaccinations



So far, 64 health providers in Southland and Otago have signed up to participate and more will be added as they are confirmed.

Southern Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown said the DHB was pleased with the public's vaccination response to date, but it would take everyone's help to achieve a 90 per cent vaccination rate by Christmas.

The board's most recent vaccination data from October 7, shows 54.8 per cent of Southland and Otago residents have been fully vaccination while 81.4 per cent have had their first dose.

“The more people who are fully vaccinated, the more protection we have against Covid-19, and the more freedom we can enjoy this summer,” Brown said.

“This Super Saturday is also a great opportunity to bring friends and whānau along to a clinic and ask any questions you might have about the vaccine."

Two Southland businesses – the Invercargill Licensing Trust (ILT) and McCallums Group – have joined forces to offer free lifts to the Invercargill Civic Theatre vaccination centre on Saturday.

ILT board member Paddy O’Brien, who came up with the idea, said it would remove one of the barriers to vaccination.

“When Super Saturday was announced, it was the perfect opportunity for us to help at a local level to protect our community,” he said.

ILT courtesy coaches will be used to ferry people around the city between 9am and 4pm with local heroes like Leicester Rutledge, Suzanne Prentice and Lex Chisholm set to offer entertaining conversation to anyone using the service.

McCallums Group sales and marketing manager Paul Harrington has issued a challenge for the city.

“We’re proud to be playing our part in keeping the community safe and would love to see Invercargill top the country’s vaccination charts after this weekend,” he said.

Bookings for the coach service must be made by 3pm on Friday by phoning (03) 211 3732.