Prison boss rewards inmates with McDonald's meals

A prison boss bought McDonald’s for inmates in recognition of their hard work during a recent kapa haka competition.

Deb Alleyne, the prison director at Christchurch Women's Prison, personally bought the one-off fast-food meal on October 8 for a small group of prison staff and six prisoners who were involved in the Hōkai Rangi Whakataetae Kapa Haka 2021.

“The meal was a one-off to show manaaki and recognition of the hard work and preparation by all involved in the lead up to, and participation in, the performance,” Corrections southern regional commissioner Ben Clark told Stuff.

Security protocols were in place for the shared meal, including only Corrections staff leaving the prison to collect the meal and the food being X-rayed by gatehouse staff before being taken inside.

RNZ The Hawke's Bay Regional Prison Kaupapa Māori Pathways programme is run in partnership with the local iwi, Ngāti Kahungungu, working with prisoners and their whānau.

The prison director joined the group to share the meal.

“No taxpayer money was spent on the meal. The prison director regularly contributes out of her own pocket to shared meals with staff to show her appreciation and recognition for their commitment to their work,” Clark said.

The inter-prison kapa haka competition involved judges visiting prisons across the country, and helped participants become closer to their culture and contributed to their wellbeing, Clark said.

“Kapa haka also reinforces concepts of teamwork and discipline and can instil a great sense of pride, mana and achievement, which for many participants, isn’t common.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Simeon Brown says buying prisoners McDonald's could set a bad precedent by blurring the line between Corrections staff and prisoners.

“Staff and women participated together in the competition.”

National's Corrections spokesman, Simeon Brown, said supplying McDonald’s to prisoners was “totally unacceptable”.

“The gesture may have been well-intended, but this sets a bad precedent and one which goes down a slippery slope of blurring the lines between Corrections staff and prisoners and setting unhealthy expectations of prisoners.”

Corrections’ national meal plan was installed to help create routine and ensure each prisoner was treated the same, Brown said.

“We cannot have one-off rewards given to prisoners that fall outside of the normal reward structures prisoners are entitled to for good behaviour.

“[Corrections Minister] Kelvin Davis needs to seek clarity from his officials about whether this sort of behaviour is occurring at other prisons and is swiftly brought to an end.”