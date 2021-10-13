'Kind, talented' 21-year-old dies after brain aneurysm, cardiac arrest

A young Northland man who died from a brain aneurysm and cardiac arrest is being remembered by family as a “talented guitarist” and “the most kind person”.

Liam Vincent Ranby had celebrated his 21st birthday a few weeks before the incident on Thursday.

He was living in Whangārei and working on a kiwifruit and berry farm.

Tania Ranby/Supplied Liam Ranby, 21, died on Thursday after a brain aneurysm.

Ranby was passionate about the guitar and was training in mixed martial arts, his family said.

His mum Tania Ranby, who lives in Auckland, said the last time she spoke to him was hours before his death.

In the conversation, her son sought her advice on getting vaccinated against Covid-19 – something he did not have the chance to do before he died.

Tania Ranby/Supplied Liam Ranby with his mother Tania and younger sister Arnika, who remembers him as her “guardian”.

This is the second child Ranby has lost, after Liam’s twin brother Luke died at birth.

Ranby said Liam was born as a cardiac twin. Luke didn’t have a heart and depended on Liam to pump blood to keep him growing in the womb.

“From the start he helped his brother stay alive, and now he’s helping nine others with organ donations,” Tania Ranby said.

Her son was a kind soul who had “made an impact on so many people’s lives”, she said.

“He was an old soul, a deep person, and a protector.”

Liam Ranby’s younger sister Arnika described him as a “guardian” to her and “the most kind person”.

“He stuck with me through everything,” she said.

He was a considerate person who always listened to other people’s opinions before making decisions, she said.

Liam Ranby will be farewelled on Wednesday.

Due to the continued lockdown in Auckland and Northland, a full funeral would not be possible, which was “heart-wrenching”, Tania Ranby said.

While she made it to Whangārei to see her son in his final moments, her side of the family had not been able to get exemptions to attend.