Pokie machine 'sinking lid' on the table as Lower Hutt reviews gambling

The Hutt City Council is reviewing its gambling policy, which could result in reducing the number of machines in the city, or the introduction of a sinking lid policy.

Lower Hutt is looking at introducing a sinking lid policy on pokie machines, pulling it in line with neighbouring cities as it seeks to reduce gambling harm in the community.

A report commissioned ahead of the gambling policy review said the take from each machine in the city increased 66 per cent between 2015 and 2020.

Councillor Simon Edwards, the council’s policy, finance and strategy committee chairman, said a “proactive approach to reducing gambling and gambling harm” was sought.

“We know that gambling places pressures on vulnerable families and communities. At the same time, we’re aware of the high level of community and sector interest in this issue, particularly among those organisations that benefit from funding via gaming machines.”

Consultation began this month. A “sinking lid” policy prohibits the transfer or introduction new licences to pubs and clubs. Other options being looked include a cap on pokie machine numbers, or making no change.

RNZ Pokie machines - or "class 4 gambling"- are the most common, and most lucrative, method of gambling in New Zealand.

In recent years neighbouring city councils Wellington and Porirua have introduced sinking lid policies. Auckland City did the same in 2013.

The review said spending on pokies in Lower Hutt was proportionately higher than neighbouring cities.

Department of Internal Affairs figures show more than $23.5 million was spent on pokies in the city between December 2020 and June 2021. Over the same period $31.1m was collected in Wellington City, which has a population double the size.

Problem Gambling Foundation spokeswoman Andree Froude welcomed the review.

“They’ve clearly done a lot of research – there’s some pretty eye-opening data in there.”

A NZ Institute of Economic Research report found there was a higher proportion of gaming machines in the city compared with nearby ones, and they were disproportionately found in high-deprivation areas.

“[They’re in] the poorest communities, and so much is being lost by the people who can least afford to lose it,” Froude said.

“No amount [of funding] going back into the community makes up for the harm pokies cause.”

Peter Dengate Thrush, of the Gaming Machine Association of NZ, said the council was doing the right thing by the community by seeking feedback on pokies.

He said just 0.2 per cent of the country’s adult population were problem gamblers. While this was too high, he said the impetus was on health officials to provide support for the minority of people who did not gamble responsibly.

Gaming machines were a legitimate form of entertainment, and Dengate Thrush said despite other councils introducing policies to reduce their numbers, there was no evidence to suggest doing so reduced gambling harm.

“People think reducing numbers is like [waving a] magic wand. We don’t know what this policy is doing.”