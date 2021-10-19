'Very concerning': Auckland dog attacks on the rise

Farmers at Te Paki have lost $10,000 worth of stock in a week, due to feral dog attacks. Farmers want help controlling the dogs before someone is hurt.

Dog attacks in Tāmaki Makaurau have increased by more than 10 per cent over the past year, according to an Auckland Council report.

The Animal Management Annual Report 2020-2021 showed attacks on people were up 71 cases, but attacks on other animals dropped by more than 50.

In total, animal management teams investigated 1585 dog attacks, an overall increase of 0.8 per cent from the previous year.

However, Auckland Council said because of increasing dog numbers across the region, the figures indicated a “slight downward trend in aggression-related incidents”.

Auckland Council manager of animal management Elly Waitoa said the increase in dog attacks on people was “very concerning” and the council wasn’t entirely sure what the reason was.

“We’re determined to reduce these numbers and are proposing a number of targeted initiatives to help,” she said.

One was the development of a heat map to outline areas with higher levels of attacks and then working with the community to bring these down, Waitoa said.

The number of registered dogs had jumped significantly from 112,530 to 118,552 – an increase of 6022.

Waitoa said with circumstances changing and Covid-19 forcing people to stay home, it was likely more people were considering getting a dog to keep them company and provide a different dynamic to life at home.

“Auckland’s continuing population increase could also be a factor for the increase in registered dogs.”

There had also been an increase in the number of dogs classified as menacing, with 4843 in this category.

A handful of breeds, including pit bull terriers, are automatically classed as menacing, as are dogs that have proved to be a risk to people or other animals.

John Bisset/Stuff The number of registered dogs in Auckland has jumped significantly over the past year. (File photo)

Menacing dogs must be desexed within one month of their classification and be muzzled in public, Waitoa said.

Only 12 dogs were registered as “dangerous”, a drop of more than half compared to the previous year.

A dog is classified dangerous – regardless of breed – if previous aggressive behaviour had posed a threat to people or other animals, the owner has been convicted of an offence due to the dog rushing at a person or car, or they admitted the dog posed a threat.

More than 5200 dogs were impounded in Auckland animal shelters, a decrease of nearly five per cent. Of those, 71.3 per cent were returned to their owners and 328 dogs were adopted.

“The shelters have also seen a 3.7 per cent decrease in euthanasia numbers, which continues the downward trend seen during the last three years.”

Waitoa said it was pleasing to see declining numbers of impounded dogs.

With more people home, dogs were “generally happier” and there had been about a 25 per cent drop in roaming dogs over the past few weeks of Auckland’s lockdown, she said.