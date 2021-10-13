Sea-to-the-door tides will soon become common at Wellington boatsheds

The high tide in Wellington on Tuesday.

Wellington can expect high tides lapping at boatshed doors to become commonplace as a rising sea meets sinking land.

Tuesday's high tide reached the doors of boatsheds around Oriental Bay and another big high tide was expected at 11.30am on Wednesday.

Heavy swells are expected on Wednesday , especially at the morning’s high tide.

Land Information New Zealand data shows Tuesday’s two high tides reached 1.7 and 1.8m. Another 1.8m tide is forecast for 11.32am on Wednesday.

Grant Alexander/Supplied Heavy swells reached the road in Owhiro Bay in December 2020, damaging and inundating several houses. (File photo)

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office has warned residents of the Wellington south coast and Eastbourne to expect heavy swells that might dump debris on roads and cause flooding.

The southerly swell is forecast to reach as high as six metres this afternoon.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research coast and estuaries chief scientist Scott Stephens said the big high tides were a sign of things to come.

“Sea levels in New Zealand have risen by almost 20 cm over the last 100 years – 100 years ago this flooding would not have been observed.”

Wellington’s climate change-induced “relative” sea level rise was faster than the rest of the country because the land was actually dropping due to tectonic movement under the ground.

The sea was creeping up on New Zealand at a rate of 1.81mm per year but in Wellington the rate was 2.3mm.

The king high tides this week were caused by a number of factors. The sun and moon were both in alignment, meaning both their gravitational pulls was drawing the tides up.

Added to that, the moon’s elliptical path around the Earth was at its lowest point, increasing the amount it could pull.

Niwa had acalendar of “red alert” times when all the factors combined. Wellington’s red alert this time around began on Sunday and goes through to Saturday.

“On these red alert dates it takes only a moderate storm to combine with the very high tides to cause flooding,” said Stephens.

”It is a sign of what’s to come in the future, in more places and with increasing frequency.

“Future sea-level rise will cause sunny-day nuisance flooding to incur increasingly often.”