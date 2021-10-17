Motivation to change: A basketball coach's mission to support Pasifika dads

ACC is helping fund Le Va as part of a national strategy to reduce domestic violence.

Peter Josephs is a man on a mission – he wants to help Pasifika men be better dads.

Josephs, 40, is part of Le Va, an Auckland-based organisation that focuses on health and wellbeing outcomes for Pasifika families.

He works with Fathers Fono, a group that helps Pasifika men become better fathers and have healthy, consensual relationships.

Josephs has seen many men come through Le Va’s doors. During the Delta outbreak, its six-week workshop has been forced online, and more men from outside the region have joined.

Supplied Peter Josephs from Fathers Fono wants to change the lives of Pasifika families, by motivating men to become better fathers.

A majority of the men joining the programme have been Pasifika; many struggling to become better dads.

“We get the fathers, soon-to-be fathers, some men that just want to be better,” Josephs said.

“We help give them a tool to help them parent, to become better men, guiding them towards a future by looking at our Pacific traditions, pre-colonisation.

“A key component of our workshop is driven by proverbs from many of the islands, from places like Tuvalu, Tonga, Fiji.”

Supplied Josephs with his grandparents, George and Naufouina King.

The proverbs include ‘O au o matua fanau ’ from Samoa, meaning children are the precious offspring of parents, and ‘Ko e fanau ko e mata’ikoloa mahu’inga ’ from Tonga, which means children are our treasures.

It also includes ‘Ko te tama a te manu e fafaga i no ika, ka ko te tama a te tagata e fafaga i na kupu ’ from Tokelau – ‘birds feed their young with fish, humans feed their young with words’.

There was excitement in Josephs’ voice as he explained how important these proverbs were.

“Pasifika men, we come in all shapes and sizes; we’re big men, but traditionally we’re caring, we nurture, we cook, we serve our families.

“We’re gentle rather than the heavy-handed discipline we’ve seen, and what’s shaped Pasifika people today.”

Supplied Josephs’ grandpa, George King, with his granddaughter Videlle.

Josephs did not shy away from the issues of family violence and how to discipline children.

An Auckland University study in 2016 looking at the health and wellbeing of secondary school students found young Pasifika people were twice as likely to be physically punished compared to Pākehā children.

The research found that young Pasifika were also twice as likely to experience sexual abuse or coercion.

“I grew up in a rough area, dominated by Pasifika,” said Josephs. “I grew up amongst a lot of trauma... a lot of violence, gangs and poverty.

“As a child I got disciplined, but it wasn’t as hard as some of those around me went through. I was one of the lucky ones; I came from a loving home, but there was cruelty all around me.”

Josephs, who has links to Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, England and Scotland, grew up in south Auckland without a dad.

Supplied Josephs with his partner Krishna Brons, and children Harlyn, 13, and Videlle, 9.

His grandfather George King, his mother’s step-dad, filled that role and taught him everything he knew.

Growing up in Ōtara, Josephs said he saw different parts of life that a lot of children don’t get to see.

Basketball and his grandfather’s love and devotion helped steer him clear from a bad life, he said.

“I strongly believe the broad outcomes of violence from activities of our upbringing, affect us on a wider scope. Every time we hit our children, a seed is sown.”

Josephs said his grandpa was a simple man of high integrity; diligent, intelligent and very philosophical.

“Grandpa had his own trauma, but he protected me, he protected my aunties. Now that I’m older, and learning about the Pacific culture, I find that our men we revered as good were the ones who protected women and children.”

Supplied Josephs says he comes from a blended family – and his grandpa has been a huge influence in their lives.

Josephs said Fathers Fono taught that violence was not part of Pacific culture.

“Hitting our children, it stifles their confidence. That is one of the seeds to bigger issues. It’s a small seed, but it grows, and we perpetrate a lot of these onto our women and children.”

Josephs said it could be hard getting some dads to open up about their struggles.

“It’s crickets sometimes when we ask questions. It’s tough, Pasifika men are emotional people, but we’re just horrible at showing them.

“We’re up against big problems, and it’s not just exclusive to Pacific people. Men have been raised for decades with these teachings, and trying to change something that’s inherent and ingrained in them for so long is not an easy job.”

His mission is to help change the future of Pacific homes through his basketball coaching clinics with children, and his work with Fathers Fono.

“We can only be a voice. If we have at least an ear that will listen, we will keep trying to impart positive words.

“Even if it’s just one man that comes out of this with motivation to change, that’s enough.”

