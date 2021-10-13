Covid-19: 'I hope you have a great time in heaven', daughter's tribute to second Delta victim

Leaders of the Assembly of God Church of Samoa in south Auckland are urging people to get vaccinated for Covid-19 after a long-time member died.

The children of the second person to die with Covid-19 from Auckland’s Delta outbreak have remembered him as a hardworking man who made them very happy.

Fiatau Pulusi, 55, who was part of the Māngere church cluster, died on October 6 at Middlemore Hospital in south Auckland, 40 days after being admitted to the intensive care unit. He would have turned 56 years old a month after his death.

The Ministry of Health confirmed Pulusi had underlying health conditions and was admitted to hospital on August 27.

Supplied Fiatau Pulusi died on October 6 from Covid-19, the second New Zealand death from the Delta outbreak.

Pulusi was laid to rest on Wednesday in Auckland, and family and friends from around the world were able to celebrate his life in an online service.

Pulusi had five children, and his wife remains at Middlemore Hospital’s intensive care unit, where she is also being treated for Covid-19.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Wilted flowers from the last ceremony held still sit inside the Assembly of God Church of Samoa.

During the funeral, his children remembered their dad in a short video clip.

One of his younger daughters said her Papa was a very kind and respectful man, “and I hope you have a great time in heaven”.

One of his son’s said: “We loved you, and you loved us. You will never be forgotten, always remembered. We love you.”

Other family members spoke of Pulusi’s love for his faith, and perseverance right to the end.

“Tau, my man, I spent 13 years with you, 13 years I do not regret. You were an amazing blessing to our family, we appreciate you for everything you’ve done for us, not only me but our family. We love you so much, Tau.”

After his death, Pulusi’s church family in south Auckland said he was a dedicated deacon in Manurewa for 10 years.

The Assembly of God Church of Samoa’s faletua (church minister’s wife), Rebekah Toleafoa, said the impact of Covid-19, and now Pulusi’s death, was hard for the community.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Rebekah Toleafoa says the death of someone from their community has been hard, and the church was in mourning.

Toleafoa said Pulusi was one of 386 people that were infected by the virus from a church event held before the Delta outbreak was declared.

She encouraged members of the church and wider Pasifika community to get vaccinated to help save lives.

Church member Danny Leaoasavaii said Pulusi’s death was overwhelming, especially for the man’s five children.

“This is mum and dad in the hospital, the kids at the moment, they’re just scrambling with feelings and emotions, it’s a very hard time.

“This man passing away from the church means so much because we’ve worked so hard to try and make sure that we can save all of them.”

Pulusi was the 28th person to die with Covid in New Zealand since the virus was first reported in early 2020.