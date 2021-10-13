Need for contact information may see border breachers escape prosecution

The southern border between the Waikato and Auckland. Covid response Minister Chris Hipkins said Covid-19 was brought into the Waikato via a person crossing into Auckland, then back again.

The person who breached the Auckland border bringing Covid-19 into Waikato on their return may have escaped police charges for a simple reason – they don’t know who it is.

That’s one possibility for the lack of criminal charges, according to University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis.​

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed last week that the virus got into the Waikato region via a border crossing, saying the person travelled into Auckland and out again.

Police told Stuff the person would not be charged with any offence under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

A spokesperson said “police have received no referral for investigation on this matter”.

According to Geddis, this may mean “no-one has told police who this Covid case is, so they couldn’t charge them, even if they wanted to”.

”I’d imagine the people who know who it is, the Ministry of Health, don’t want to pass that information on to the police because they want people with Covid symptoms to come forward and get tested and say where they’ve been and what they’ve been doing,” he said.

“Which they may not do if they know that the cops will then charge them with breaching rules as a result.”

RNZ University of Otago Faculty of Law Professor Andrew Geddis said the police may simply be unaware of the identity of the border breacher, and said public health should trump criminal enforcement on border breach issues.

Covid response Minister Chris Hipkins has stated that information shared with health authorities for tracing was only used for that purpose and not passed to any other agency.

The issue of cooperation with health authorities has come into the spotlight recently when Northland was plunged into a short notice alert level 3 lockdown after a person with Covid-19 refused to reveal where they had travelled in the region.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said locations had been identified through CCTV footage and police's investigation, but that did not tell the whole story.

Geddis also said he believed the police would be happy to be lead by public health officials on the matter.

“While they do have independent discretion to investigate and charge, if they are being told that this would be counter-productive to the Covid response then that is something they probably ought to consider.”

He also said he backed the health over punishment stance.

“I think there should be a hard legal rule that any information gained as a result of contact tracing, etc should not be able to be used for prosecutions at all,” he said.

“We need people to be open, honest and transparent in where they've been and what they've done - look at the Northland situation at the moment - and anything that reassures people that they can be this without fear of criminal liability resulting is good.”

Stuff has approached the Police and Ministry of Health for comment.