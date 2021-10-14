Death from drugs a week after wedding prompts coroner's warning

Just one week after marrying his childhood sweetheart Piripi Parker died after taking the ‘good time’ drug MDMA.

A Coroner has found MDMA use was responsible for the death of a Hamilton man who died just one week after getting married.

That’s according to the report from Coroner Matthew Bates into the death on December 15, 2019, of Piripi Raha Turaki Parker.

The coroner recommended media publish his findings as a warning about mixing the drug with alcohol and other substances.

Bates said Parker, 23, had been spending the night with friends at a Hamilton address consuming drugs and alcohol.

“During the night he became short of breath and started to convulse and fit. He lost consciousness. An ambulance was called, and resuscitation was attempted,” Bates said.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's drug circle still hot during Covid-19 lockdown

* Swim coach accused of supplying ecstasy to teen will face trial in October, but still can't be named

* Two arrested after drugs found during police raid on Arrowtown house



“Unfortunately, Mr Parker could not be revived.”

The report revealed Parker died just one week after marrying the mother of his son, who he had known for 10 years.

According to pathologist Dr Michael Arendse​, “Mr Parker’s death was due to acute cardiac failure secondary to cardiotoxic effects of MDMA and alcohol.”

Bates said Parker’s wife Cian​ Gardner said he had been a casual smoker, but that had incrreased to one or two packets over the five days they spent in Queenstown on their honeymoon, something that worsened his asthma.

She also revealed that on the day before he died “his health appeared normal”.

Parker left his home on December 14, 2019, at around 5pm to meet with friends and when he said goodbye to Gardner, “he appeared happy”.

“As far as Ms Gardner was aware, Mr Parker had not consumed any drugs or alcohol or smoked any cigarettes prior to leaving,” the report said.

“She was aware that when he had gone out in the past, he had used drugs, which she suspected included MDMA.”

One of Parker’s friends said they spent three to four hours drinking and things seemed “all good” when Parker said he was “going to go and get some weed”.

Upon his return around two hours later, he told his friends “he had just done six lines of cocaine”.

His friend “did not think it was the first time Mr Parker had used cocaine.”

The friend said Parker was becoming sleepy and encouraged him to lie down on the couch, noting that while engaging in conversation he seemed “really wasted”.

“Mr Parker then grabbed his chest, began fitting and it appeared that he was struggling to breathe, His friends placed him in the recovery position and called an ambulance.”

Despite spending 40 minutes trying to resuscitate Parker, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigating Police have advised my inquiry that they are satisfied Mr Parker’s death was not suspicious, and that no evidence was found to indicate foul play or the involvement of any other person."

The report said MDMA, often known as Ecstasy, was later found in Parker’s system.

Bates said that while the clear dangers associated with drugs such as methamphetamine “are well known, well publicised and generally accepted,” that was not the same for drugs such as MDMA.

“It seems to enjoy a reputation as a ‘good time’ or party drug that attracts relatively little negative attention,” he said.

“However, MDMA can cause respiratory depression, somnolence [sleepiness], cardiac arrhythmia, coma and increases the risk of sudden death”

He said that according to the New Zealand Drug Foundation, MDMA is second only to cannabis as the most used illegal drug in New Zealand.

Bates said he recommended warnings to raise awareness about the dangers of combining drugs such as MDMA with alcohol, and recommended media publish the findings of his inquest.

“It is my hope that this will go some way towards preventing further harm to the public,” he said.

An online fundraiser for Parker’s funeral costs has, at the time of writing, raised $20,090.

“It was unexpected and hard to even articulate in words how devastating and saddened we all are over Piripi's passing,” said organiser Jevan Kaka.​

“For all those who aren't aware, Piripi recently married his sweetheart Cian just last week. We gathered together as family and friends to celebrate their special day and it was a wonderful occasion.

“Never in a thousand years would we ever imagined having to lay him to rest a week later.”