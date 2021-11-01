Why protecting the state trumped justice for the children of Lake Alice

Over seven podcast episodes, journalist Aaron Smale talks to survivors of Lake Alice - like Leoni McInroe - as well as former staff, and goes in search of the psychiatrist who oversaw the experimental therapies at Lake Alice, Dr Selwyn Leeks.

When the children abused by their ‘caregivers’ at Lake Alice sought justice, the authorities responded by burying their stories in legal argument. Aaron Smale reports.

Una Jagose looked composed.

She looked composed right up to the point an adjournment was announced, and the façade cracked. Her cheeks inflated and she exhaled with relief, her eyes widening like she had just endured an especially torrid bar exam.

Jagose was being cross-examined before the Royal Commission on Abuse in Care in her role as Solicitor General. She was answering on behalf of the Crown about its response to the claims of torture and abuse in the Lake Alice adolescent unit. And the Crown had a lot to answer for, particularly its lawyers.

Throughout her evidence Jagose seemed comfortable, like she was carrying out an intellectual exercise, stroking her chin as if she was pondering some legal puzzle while giving lawyerly answers to arcane questions about legal technicalities.

Where she didn’t look so comfortable was where she had to actually deal with the reality of the people behind the claims. Things got particularly tense during questions around how individual claimants were treated by Crown Law. She was obviously aware that one of those claimants was just in her peripheral vision, because during her discussion of Lake Alice she turned to Leoni McInroe. And apologised.

“I take this opportunity on behalf of Crown Law, to apologise unreservedly to you, Ms McInroe. We did not treat you with respect and dignity. We caused additional trauma with what was already a very difficult part of your life to face.”

McInroe had been a star witness in the redress hearing, which had been heard months earlier. McInroe went through Lake Alice as a teenager and was the first to take legal action against the Crown and Dr Selwyn Leeks, the psychiatrist who oversaw experimental therapies at the facility. She was a late addition to the Royal Commission’s schedule and gave her testimony in a cold fury. “The Crown seemed to be fully defending Dr Leeks. I found the Crown's behaviour appalling and indefensible. I eventually came to believe the Crown behaved in a way described best as trickery,” she said in her evidence.

McInroe says her pursuit of justice turned into “intimidation and bullying and deception” by the Crown.

But while Jagose’s apology was to an individual, what she neglected to mention – at least explicitly – was the reason McInroe was treated so badly was because she represented a legal threat that was bigger than her individual case. Had her case proceeded to court she had a decent chance of winning, which would have exposed the state to significant legal and financial liability. The underlying reason Crown Law was so callous in its treatment of McInroe was because her case had the potential to set a precedent for the hundreds of other children of Lake Alice. And such a precedent would have been significant not only for the hundreds of victims of Lake Alice. It would have also set the benchmark for the thousands of victims of welfare homes that the state is also responsible for.

Jagose acknowledged that Crown Law had been more intent on finding legal defences than looking at the facts. “When the Lake Alice claims were first received they were primarily analysed by reference to legal defences, with limited attention given to the underlying facts,” she said.

The details in the Lake Alice legal claims are astonishing in their barbarity. But somehow Crown lawyers managed to check their moral conscience at the door and treat the claimants as merely opponents to be defeated, despite considerable evidence at their disposal that proved the claims were true and had caused significant and ongoing harm.

Aaron Smale/Stuff Leoni McInroe, a Lake Alice survivor who gave testimony to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

This attitude led to the Crown dragging out the proceedings to the point that McInroe’s lawyers had to take the Crown to court twice to get documents they were entitled to under discovery. They also put McInroe through unnecessary and invasive scrutiny to try and find ways to discredit her claims.

This attitude then carried over to a class action suit from nearly 100 survivors of Lake Alice. Internal communications in the Ministry of Health treated the claims as a legal threat, rather than acts of abuse and torture against children. In 1998, it was flagged to then-health minister Bill English, and other government departments were also looped in. In those email chains, Crown Law was asked to report the potential liability. There appears to have been no mention in these documents of the significant trauma caused.

The crucial question is where the public interest lies and what Crown Law’s role is – protecting the public purse or taking responsibility for the abuse and torture of children at the hands of state employees, and upholding the rule of law.

Crown Law had more than enough information to know that what Dr Leeks did at Lake Alice could not be justified as medical treatment, so much so that there was consideration given to the Crown taking a cross claim against him on the grounds that what he did was well outside the terms of his employment. But in the end, that didn’t happen.

Crown Law’s use of legal technicalities to absolve the state of responsibility was not limited to Lake Alice. It extended to a test case in 2007 named the White trial involving claims by victims of abuse in state-run welfare homes. Despite the court finding the abuse had happened, the Crown escaped responsibility due to the statute of limitations and ACC (the nightmare for victims that is ACC is another story of its own).

Further use of legal smoke and mirrors appeared in another case of abuse of children in psychiatric hospitals. The technicality in mental health legislation of the day meant that if done in good faith, assault and brutal treatment could be argued to qualify as medical treatment. Crown Law even argued in court that burning a patient with a cigarette had legal protection on this basis.

Another way to look at the role of lawyers in the Crown’s response to the abuse of children in the state’s care is to follow the money.

Of the $6.5 million paid out to the first group of Lake Alice claimants in 2001, the claimants’ lawyer Grant Cameron got around 40 percent of that figure. The remaining 60 percent was split between nearly 100 victims. This came about because the government did not cover the victims’ legal costs.

The costs lean even more heavily towards lawyers and bureaucrats in other cases of state abuse. Simon McPherson from MSD gave evidence at the Royal Commission regarding the costs of settling historic claims of abuse, including the compensation payouts and legal costs: “From June 2007 to June 2019, the Ministry has spent approximately $76,922,972 on the resolution of Historic Claims. About 39 percent of that has gone to claimants as settlement payments and 7 percent has gone to Legal Aid. The remainder has been spent on operational costs and external legal fees (including Crown Law fees).”

The first thing to note here is that these figures don’t include the costs of the Lake Alice litigation or the test case called the White trial. The Crown spent considerable money on those cases because they had the potential to determine the benchmark for all cases that followed. If those cases were included, the bill on the Crown side of the ledger would be significantly higher.

But the figures do give an indication of how much the Crown has spent on its own lawyers versus what it pays out to victims of heinous abuse committed by state employees.

Fifty-six percent of the cost to the taxpayer over this period was paid out to the Crown. It’s reasonable to assume that most of that went to lawyers.

Supplied Solicitor General Una Jagose.

Jagose was involved in the Crown’s response to allegations of abuse in state-run institutions over that period. However, the apology she made to Leoni McInroe was for actions and decisions that were before her time. Those decisions set the direction of the state’s response to thousands of claims of abuse that followed.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of the video on this story incorrectly referred to Leoni McInroe as Leoni McIntyre. (Amended November 1, 2021, 11.46am.)