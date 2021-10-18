Rotorua Council awaits sentencing for 'sinister and evil' water contamination

Wally Lee, pictured far left, with Tionga Lee, Dardin Heretaunga and Angelina Raukawa, at the spot where the Whakarewarewa village penny divers used to leap into the Puarenga Stream. This picture was taken in May 2011, when Lee said his concerns about the polluted water, raised before then and since, had been routinely ignored.

For decades Wally Lee was told his fears about pollution in the Puarenga​ Stream, which includes the spot where Queen Elizabeth watched the penny divers in action in 1954 at the Whakarewarewa Maori Village, was just scaremongering.

Within a few weeks, however, Lee will find out just what sentence is to be handed down to Rotorua Lakes Council after it pleaded guilty to polluting that awa.

Council had earlier entered a guilty plea to one charge, dated April 6, 2017: Discharging a contaminant (namely stormwater contaminated with leachate​) onto or into land in circumstances where it may enter water.

The charge comes with a maximum penalty of $600,000 and was brought by Bay of Plenty Regional Council under the Resource Management Act.

At one stage over the drawn out legal proceedings, council faced six charges, while a contracting company faced three.

Lee made a victim impact statement to the court last Monday, where he outlined just how he came to believe the stretch of water was dangerously polluted, and what that pollution had taken from the Tuhourangi Ngati Wahiao iwi.

“In my early teens I would dive for pennies,” he said.

That stopped when, after one dive, he became gravely ill.

“Kept me in bed with flu-like symptoms for two weeks. . . it was so severe I have never touched the waters again with bare skin.”

Lee said it hurt that the penny diving he grew up doing had become off limits.

“We shake our heads that our tamariki cannot experience that joy,” he said.

Supplied Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, pictured watching the penny divers at Whakarewarewa, Rotorua, on January 3, 1954.

“My soul continues to mourn for what we have lost. I do not know how to measure the loss of cultural identity.”

Lee was not the only person to address the court.

Peka Trust chair Helen Beckett also described how for generations kai was sourced from that water, “never giving thought to the water being polluted”.

“Our mokopuna have been exposed to this disgusting mess. . . the ecological damage is immeasurable. We unknowingly put our own at risk and that’s unforgivable.”

Peter Staite,​ a Puarenga Stream catchment hapu member, said Rotorua Lakes Council had committed “a silent betrayal of tangata whenua”.

“Polluting swimming places in a sinister and cruel act,” he said.

“Generations of this practice [swimming] ended once word of this pollution got out. . . this offending is sinister and evil.”

While council had pleaded guilty, there was significant legal argument over Monday and last Monday between defence lawyer Fraser Wood and prosecutor Anna McConachy.​

On numerous occasions Wood referred to the heavy rainfall that occurred on April 6, 2017, which also caused the Edgecumbe flooding, by way of mitigation.

“Unprecedented, a one in 200-year event,” he said.

BENN BATHGATE/Stuff The Whakarewarewa Living Maori Village is among the culturally significant sites polluted water was flowing through.

Judge Jeff Smith, however, seemed to dismiss that line of argument.

“Not my fault as long as I can point to something out of the ordinary,” he asked.

“The case law is very clear and very absolute.”

He also appeared to place little weight on Wood’s submission that while breaches occurred over a period of nine years, “it’s not as it they were all continuous events, they were events over a shorter duration”.

“You’re saying every time it leaked, they fixed it?” asked Smith.

“These continued arguments don’t seem to be helping your case at all.”

Smith also raised Wood’s attempt to secure a discharge without conviction for Rotorua Lakes Council.

“It would send a message there were quite significant extenuating circumstances, it is my submission that it’s something completely beyond council’s control, all people will know and hear is council was convicted of this charge,” Wood said.

Smith said he was unaware of any body corporate even applying for a discharge without conviction, and that with a conviction, “the fact you draw opprobrium is expected”.

McConachy also told the court Rotorua Council had been on the receiving end of “numerous abatement notices” from Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

“Time after time the council were put on notice, some steps were taken but they were inadequate.”

She also took aim at the repeated references to the heavy rain on the day, labelling it “misleading”.

Stuff The township of Edgecumbe was flooded after stopbanks burst during heavy rains from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie in April 2017, a rainfall event cited by Rotorua Lakes Council as partly responsible for the contamination.

“Ongoing issues at this particular landfill, numerous abatement notices, a final warning and finally a prosecution”.

McConachy also spoke against the discharge without conviction.

“Apart from stigma, no consequences can be pointed to.”

The summary of facts for the charge notes compliance issues have arisen at the landfill site before, with council convicted of three offences arising from earthworks in 1998, an abatement notice was issued in respect of leachate discharge in 2008 and in 2014 there had also been a discharge of leachate.

The summary also notes the Puarenga Stream “has significant cultural values".

“With three marae situated along its banks, as well as the tourist attractions of Te Puia and Whakarewarewa Village. . . the cumulative impact of high faecal contamination on the Puarenga catchment is of concern to human health.”

The summary also revealed a test of the April 6, 2016 leachate leak onto land found “choloride​, ammoniacal-nitrogen and an extremely high faecal coliform concentration”.

The summary also notes since the April 6 discharge a number of improvements to their stormwater management have been implemented, including making sure leachate ponds are at low levels before heavy rainfall events, regular monitoring of the ponds and regularly desludging one of the leachate ponds.

“These improvements appear to have worked,” the summary said.

“Despite significant rainfall at the end of April 2018, which resulted in widespread flooding in Rotorua and a state of emergency being declared in the Rotorua suburb of Ngongotaha​, no issues involving the discharge of leachate from the stage 6 area into the stormwater system was identified.”

Smith said he would reserve his judgement, but also indicated any fine or reparation payments could be directed into the establishment of a trust, which would involve Lee, Beckett and Staite, to work with council and other bodies to look after the sites he acknowledged had “particularly high” cultural significance.

At last Monday’s hearing, Smith said “the money, rather than going from one council to another, would be better spent trying to remedy these streams”.