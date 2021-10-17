Former politician riding electric bike to Bluff in fundraiser

Former National MP Nuk Korako with wife Chris at Lochiel on Sunday, as he continued his fundraising bike ride from Lyttelton Harbour to Bluff. He will finish the ride on Monday.

Former politician Nuk Korako is 26 kilometres away from completing a fundraising bike ride from Lyttelton Harbour to Bluff.

He rode his electric bike into Invercargill on Sunday afternoon and will head to Bluff on Monday morning. He is pleased to do the fundraiser for Renee Veal, from Rāpaki, Lyttelton. She needs $90,000 for a full jaw reconstruction and jaw joint replacement operation. Her health condition is hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), an end-stage jaw joint disease that causes considerable pain.

Veal, 26, finds it difficult to sleep and eat and sometimes speaking is hard for her. She takes strong painkillers.

“Renee comes from the Ngāi Tahu ancestral village on Lyttelton Harbour where I come from,” Korako said.

“We’re related, she’s like a niece.”

Korako left Lyttelton Harbour on October 9 with wife Chris driving the support car. They travelled through the middle of the South Island to Queenstown and onto Invercargill.

He said nearly $30,000 had been raised but more fundraising events were planned.

“People have been fantastic [with their generosity].”

Korako had fine weather riding to Invercargill on Sunday but encountered rain, snow and sleet on earlier days. On the journey he was attacked by a magpie.

“The magpies are more friendly in Southland ... they fly around and don’t attack.”