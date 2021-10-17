Covid-19: Auckland partygoer apologises for breaching lockdown rules at large gathering

A person who attended a party on Auckland’s North Shore, in breach of Covid-19 lockdown rules, has apologised for their “selfish” and “dumb” actions.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed numerous people attending what was described as an “influencer party”. Some videos have since been removed, after a backlash from followers.

One video showed several people not social distancing or wearing masks, drinking heavily and dancing in an enclosed space.

One partygoer posted an apology on his Instagram account, saying he shouldn’t have broken the rules, and said those who attended were taking responsibility for their actions.

He said the decision was “dumb, and we shouldn’t have broken the rules for a party”.

“I can’t speak for everyone else that was at the party, but I know myself that it was a huge regret, and I’m not even just saying that because we got caught, it was selfish and overall a stupid decision but the death threats, cyber hate and personal attacks towards people shouldn’t be condoned,” the poster wrote.

A police spokeswoman said police had received multiple reports via its 105 service in relation to a video clip circulating on social media.

Despite people’s assumptions, the video clip did not show where or when the party was held, she said.

She would not say if police were investigating the complaint, but said they hoped to provide an update in the coming days.

Auckland is at step 1 of alert level 3, which prohibits indoor social gatherings.

You can meet others in your backyard, but they cannot enter the house or use indoor facilities.

Two households, with a maximum of 10 people, can meet outside, because the natural ventilation outside makes it harder for the virus to spread.

People are also encouraged to wear a face covering and keep two metres apart from the other household during these outdoor meetings.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson, Finance Minister spoke to the press during a 1pm press conference on Thursday, explaining that “a large number” of Covid-19 transmissions during the outbreak were from gatherings inside of people’s homes.

Finance Minister, Grant Robertson told media on Thursday that “a large number” of transmissions during the Delta outbreak were from gatherings inside of people’s homes.

“We did see this happening under alert level 4, and sadly it has continued into alert level 3,” said Robertson.

“These gatherings inside of people’s homes are not allowed under alert level 3.

“My message today is clear – we need people in Auckland to stick to the alert level 3 rules.”

In early October, University of Auckland aerosol chemist Dr Joel Rindelaub told Stuff evidence showed you were roughly 20 times less likely to transmit Covid-19 in outdoor settings than indoors.

In enclosed, indoor areas, breath and aerosol particles can build up to “concerning” levels – making the risk of transmission that much higher.

Outdoors, fresh air essentially disperses and dilutes aerosols carrying the virus. Outdoor spaces generally allow for more physical distancing, and allow for airflow, ventilation and lack of recycled air, theoretically minimising the risk of transmission.