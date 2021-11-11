Invercargill benefits from international student expertise

Since 2018, Blue River Dairy have hired more than 25 international students for their expertise. Pictured is Blue River general manager Robert Boekhout, left, and Blue River Dairy planning and procurement co-ordinator Celia Shi.

Invercargill has benefited from international student expertise in the workforce in recent years, and the students have also added multiculturism to the city.

Invercargill City Council people and capability manager Gary Andrews said the council has benefited from many international hires.

It especially helped to have the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) nearby, he said.

“We do find that international students, particularly those that are currently studying at SIT, do give us a good skill base.”

READ MORE:

* Invercargill-based business Blue River Dairy scoops national awards

* Blue Sky Meats wins supreme business award

* 2019 Southland Business Excellence Awards finalists have been announced



Particularly within the leisure and recreation area, because that were shift work students could fit in around their study, he said.

“For us, it’s best of both world really. We get really good quality staff and they obviously you know get part-time work that they can fit in around their studies, and actually get Kiwi job experience at the same time.”

Andrews also believed having SIT based in the city also helped to add multiculturism to the city.

Since 2018, Blue River Dairy has hired more than 25 international students from the Southern Institute of Technology, and other institutions for their expertise.

Blue River general manager Robert Boekhout said one of the most important things within an organisation should be culture.

“If I look at the big picture and go ... the people in any organisation are the most critical thing and most leaders of a business will say that and not mean it.

“And what I feel is that it's not just the people, but it's the culture within an organisation that’s really, really important,” he said.

Boekhout thought that having diversity only added to the organisation, by bringing in different ways of thinking, different ways of solving problems, and that those differences helped when collaborating to succeed.

Looking to hire people just because of a skills shortage was a short-sighted way of looking at what is now a global issue and that it should not be the only reason to hire international expertise, he said.

Blue River Dairy planning and procurement coordinator Celia Shi said one of her personal goals was to work for the company since she was living in China.

Shi completed her Masters in Applied Management from SIT and had applied for her job at Blue River Dairy when she was on work placement in Palmerston North.

She had been asked if she was willing to move back to Invercargill, which she was happy to do as that was where she studied.

“Actually I really enjoy the life in Invercargill, since I was studying here for one and a half year.”

SIT international department head Chami Abeysinghe said in 2021, there were 900 international students in attendance - about 440 of which were full time.

This is compared to 1700 in 2019 and 1230 in 2020.

“Covid-19 has impacted us in the same way other institutes have been affected across the country. We have not had new offshore students come to study with us since 2020.

“The students that are here this year are those continuing their studies from last year. Approximately 300 of them will continue to next year.”

Student numbers would continue to decline until it was safe for the borders to reopen, she said.

Abeysinghe did not believe the merger of 16 polytechnics and institutes of technology into one mega polytech, called Te Pūkenga, would drive international students into bigger cities.

“There is an international working group that is currently undertaking a piece of work on how international education will be managed under Te Pūkenga.”

However, nothing had been finalised yet, she said.