Off-duty cop rescues woman from sinking car in Akaroa Harbour

Tony Maw rescues a woman who crashed her car into French Harbour in Akaroa on Monday afternoon.

The last time Senior Constable Tony Maw​ had to perform a water rescue was 28 years ago in a pool at police college.

But on Monday, the veteran North Canterbury cop broke his drought. After enjoying a bike trail ride on his day off, he was driving through Akaroa when he spotted what appeared to be a car submerged in French Harbour.

“[It] had driven off the boat ramp and...sort of swung around a bit and I could sort of see a [woman] inside,” Maw said.

SUPPLIED The car sank soon after the rescue. Emergency services can be seen on the shore behind.

“She looked unresponsive and I was a bit concerned about that.”

Maw's training quickly kicked in. He stripped off his clothes, jumped into the water and swam out to the car, about 20 metres offshore.

When he got there, the doors were locked. The woman was still inside and the car was quickly filling with water.

SUPPLIED Onlookers watch the car as it floats under a jetty in Akaroa.

“Someone yelled out [that] the passenger side window was down so I swam around to that side,” Maw said.

“It was starting to fill up with water at that stage and she kind of met me at the window.”

Maw pulled the woman from the car and swam with her back to shore where she was helped by paramedics from St John and the Canterbury Westpac Rescue helicopter.

Maw then dried off and headed to his accommodation for the night.

SUPPLIED A Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the woman to Christchurch Hospital.

Speaking to Stuff after the rescue, he said he expected anyone would do the same if they had seen the sinking car.

“[I] don't want to make a big deal about it. I happened to be there and that was cool and if I hadn't [have] jumped in maybe someone else would've.

“You do what you do. It's what we're trained to do.”

The incident occurred at French Harbour off Rue Balguerie in Akaroa just before 1.30pm on Monday. Police, fire crews, St John paramedics and one of Canterbury’s Westpac Rescue helicopters all responded.

A Garden City Helicopters spokesman said paramedics cared for the woman before she was flown to Christchurch Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said a crew from Akaroa used a rope to tow the vehicle from the water near the Daly’s boat ramp.

A police spokesman said police were investigating the circumstances of the crash.