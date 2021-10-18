Survivor of Manukau Harbour capsize that killed three discharged from hospital

Police cars parked up at a shed in Auckland’s Little Huia following a fatal boating incident.

The sole survivor of a boating incident that left three people dead has been discharged from hospital, police say.

The boat capsized in Auckland’s Manukau Harbour on Saturday afternoon.

Four men were found in the water, and three – aged 54, 61, and 70 – were pronounced dead.

A fourth man, aged 23, was rushed to hospital in a moderate condition. He was discharged on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Investigation opens into Manukau Harbour deaths

* Three dead after boat capsizes in Manukau Harbour



Police, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC), and Maritime NZ are investigating the incident.

Since the inquiry was launched, nearly 30 people have come forward with photos, videos or observations from out on the water that afternoon, TAIC’s chief investigator of accidents Harald Hendal said.

He expected more would come forward.

Two TAIC investigators were on their way from Wellington to begin looking into what happened but so far did not know what might have caused the incident, Hendal said.

The photos and videos were taken from boat ramps, the lighthouse at Manukau Heads, and nearby beaches.

Hendal said he couldn’t yet say how useful any of the submissions would be to the investigation.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police are investigating alongside the Traffic Accident Investigation Commission and Maritime NZ.

Some people had also submitted evidence of “flotsam and jetsam” washed ashore that may or may not be part of the capsized boat, or provide clues as to what happened.

“[The] initial focus is on gathering evidence that could disappear or change – not just flotsam and jetsam, but also memories while they’re fresh in people’s minds,” Hendal said.

It was a very busy Saturday afternoon on the water, he said, and he hoped more people would come forward with what they saw or recorded.

The investigation could well take over a year, Hendal said.

Sharyn Forsyth, Maritime NZ’s deputy director and chairwoman of the Safer Boating Forum, said the fatal incident was a “horrific lead-in” to Safer Boating Week, which runs this week.

“We had hoped these lives could have been saved. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the families of those lost.”