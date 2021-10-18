Man arrived at Hutt Hospital in critical condition after being shot, police appeal for information

A man is in Wellington Hospital with critical injuries after being shot. (File photo).

An investigation is underway after a man arrived at Hutt Hospital with critical injuries after being shot on Monday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the man arrived at the hospital at 3.30pm and was transferred to Wellington Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Just after 7pm, police received a report of shots being fired in Cambridge Terrace, in the Lower Hutt suburb of Naenae.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man being critically injured and are appealing for information which could assist with their inquiries.