Gareth Dykes on revolutionising Australasia's 3D innovation from Southland

Fi Innovations managing director and co-owner Gareth Dykes runs a fourth generation business in Southland that has evolved from dealing with plaster ceilings and resin floors to become trailblazers in 3D innovation.

Tucked away in a warehouse in Invercargill is Bill. He’s one of the country’s largest scale 3D printer and scanner.

And for Gareth Dykes and his partner Melissa, Bill is significant for many reasons, particularly for when the couple asked themselves back in 2019 “When is the right time to jump on the technology of the future?”

Bill also carries a personal touch for Dykes. He named the printer after his grandfather who had become an inspiration for him following his apprenticeship.

A self-confessed “rat bag” in his youth, Dykes started his fibreglass apprenticeship with his grandfather Bill McIntosh.

“I left school halfway through fifth form and my grandfather gave me a good kick up the backside and ended up putting me in an apprenticeship. That was really a turning point for me, going through that apprenticeship and learning those skills.”

Southland-based manufacturing business Fi Innovations has transformed over four generations from its fibreglass roots to make a name for itself in additive manufacturing (3D printing) in Australasia, and resulted in the company being classified as an essential service during the Covid-19 pandemic due to its ability to produce essential medical equipment.

The family business was originally established by Thomas McIntosh – a specialist in ornate plaster ceilings in Invercargill – as T D McIntosh and Sons. During three generations the business has transformed to become specialists in fibreglass and non-resin flooring, transitioning to trading under Southland Fibreglass.

After finishing his apprenticeship Dykes travelled overseas, returning to Southland in 2002 where he and Melissa purchased a contract from Southland Fibreglass, the family-owned business, to form Fi Innovations.

As the company continued to expand, Dykes, driven by an intrigue into how things were made and looking to the future of manufacturing, began researching 3D technology in 2016.

“It’s essentially the way of the future, so when was a good time to jump on the technology? We felt [2019] it was. So we invested in the technology, and we’ve just gone from strength to strength since that,” he said.

In November 2019 Fi Innovations received $370,000 in funding from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) towards the purchase of New Zealand’s largest scale 3D printer and scanner.

Regional Economic Development minister Shane Jones said, at the time, Fi Innovations was “set to revolutionise the industry” with the purchase.

It has invested in several machines since, including Australasia’s first vapour smoothing 3D print machine, a “game-changer” in the additive manufacturing industry.

There are almost 200 unique customers now working with Fi Innovations in the additive manufacturing space, with medical equipment including ventilator valves and prosthetics now comprising about 20 per cent of the company’s manufacturing, a component of the business, which Dykes takes great pride in.

“When you do something in that space and see it actually being worn and used, that gives you a real satisfaction to know you’re helping in a real world environment,” Dykes said.

James Jubb/Stuff FI Innovations director Gareth Dykes, pictured holding the 2017 Westpac Supreme Award, with his team at the Southland Business Excellence Awards.

Dykes is humble in discussing the growth of Fi innovations, crediting its success to a steadfast commitment to the companies vision – to be world-class through innovative thinking and manufacturing excellence – and a close-knit and hard-working team of staff.

“For me, my biggest job and one of my key things is just trying to inspire the staff to do great things. If I can do that, then I’m content you know. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

To remain Invercargill-based whilst pioneering the technology, despite some challenges in recruitment, was important for the “Southland born and bred” company.

“We certainly did ask ourselves that question, ‘can we do this from Invercargill?’ and that was one thing we did consider. And it was like ‘yeah bloody oath why not? We’ve got the skills’,” he said.

“Every time you try and recruit someone, initially they’ve got reservations with Invercargill. That connotation they start with is hard to get over but once they get here, they get over it very, very quickly.”

When asked if he would have ever imagined manufacturing goods for the companies he works with now when he dropped out of high school, Dykes shook his head and grinned.

“No, definitely not. For me, that apprenticeship... it’s essentially changed my life really.”