Cobden transformed from dump to whitebait sanctuary as house prices soar

Cobden, once New Zealand's cheapest suburb, is on the up.

It is one of the cheapest places to buy a house in New Zealand and has undergone some remarkable changes. JOANNE NAISH talks to locals about Cobden’s “amazing transformation”.

Cobden, just over the bridge from Greymouth on the West Coast, has long been known for a biting cold wind dubbed The Barber for how it feels like it’s cutting you in half.

The suburb is also known for having some of New Zealand’s cheapest houses, its fair share of crime and arsons, and being high on the region’s deprivation index.

But those who live there boast about the friendliness of its people and having arguably the best fish and chips on the Coast.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Cobden, in the left of the picture, has some of New Zealand’s cheapest housing.

What was once a landfill is now a scenic lookout with sweeping views of the Tasman Sea, while Cobden Island, which was once overgrown with gorse and broom, is now a whitebait sanctuary teaming with wildlife.

According to Jack Minehan who wrote Remember Cobden in 1986, the earliest reference to human habitation in Cobden was made by Arthur Dudley Dobson, who wrote about a good size pā about 1800.

It was named after English manufacturer and radical politician Richard Cobden, who helped establish free trade and bring about the end of child labour. The settlement became part of the Nelson province after James Mackey bought the West Coast from Māori chiefs in 1860, and was a successful port and administration centre for the Nelson South-West goldfields until it merged into the Grey County’s administration in 1877.

In the last census, the median annual income for Cobden’s 1551 people was only $21,900, and unemployment was 6 per cent, much higher than the national rate of 4 per cent. The median annual income nationally was $31,800.

Kahuna Boardriders/Supplied The katabatic wind known as the barber rolling into Cobden.

In 2020, Corelogic listed Cobden as the cheapest suburb in New Zealand with a median house value of $155,300.

In 2021, it moved up one spot, to second cheapest, but its median value rose to $220,500 – a 42 per cent jump. Only neighbour Runanga is cheaper, with the average home there worth $193,700.

Former Aucklanders Bruce and Carol Bennett haven’t looked back since they bought their ex-state house in Cobden six months ago for $220,000.

“We were in Mt Albert and the house prices there went ballistic. We found this place online and bought it without looking at it, cash buyers,” Bruce Bennett says.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Carol and Bruce Bennett moved from Auckland to Cobden to buy a bargain property and love it.

With a nest egg to enjoy retirement on the West Coast, the couple have never been happier.

“Here we are and loving it. I’ve caught two lovely kahawai​ and a gurnard at the tip. I’ve got my whitebait net. Everything just went click. The friendliness, the relaxed atmosphere – just everything about it,” he says.

Jim Grant, who grew up in Cobden and has run Cobden Takeaways for 18 years, invested in several Cobden properties over the years and has noticed prices soar over the last 12 months.

“Pre-Covid you wouldn’t have got $300,000 for a brand-new house in Cobden. I’m selling one now for $350,000. House prices have jumped about $100,000 in a year.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Cobden Takeaways serves the best fish and chips on the Coast, according to locals.

Grant has seen many changes in the area over the years – mainly the rise in unemployment.

“When I was a kid, there was a lot of state housing in Cobden, but everyone was working. That is the biggest change.”

He hasfond memories of summers swimming in the Grey River.

“We’d bike down to the swimming hole in the river. We’d swim up there and have a sneaky ciggie. Most of the sewerage went into the river then, and I’m still here. The river is a lot cleaner than it used to be.”

Greymouth’s raw sewage flowed freely into the river until the Grey District Council began treating it with UV in 2006. The town’s new wastewater treatment plant became operational in 2015.

Cobden identities

Joanne Naish/Stuff Jim Parkinson's museum in Cobden is a treasure trove of collectables.

One of the quirkier features of Cobden is Jim Parkinson’s museum filled with memorabilia and bric-a-brac, including 5000 baseball caps and displays about West Coast history.

A self-confessed garage sale fanatic, he began collecting “bits and pieces” many years ago until his wife told him to either get rid of it or take it to work.

He bought the historic scout den, which had been moved from the old goldmining town of Waiuta in 1952 to a spot beside his wreckers’ workshop.

The den has been open to the public as a museum since 2002, and Parkinson proudly shows visitors how everything still works, including old household appliances like vacuum cleaners, fridges, hairdryers and radios.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Kells Hotel is a place for a yarn over a beer, locals say.

Cobden has one pub, which is currently on the market, since the Cobden Hotel shut down a few years ago. The publican at the Kells Hotel says he doesn’t feel qualified to talk about Cobden because he has only been there for 20 years. He refers comment to long-time local Mike Jacobs, also known as Jake.

Jacobs says Kells is not a young person’s pub, but is good place to meet people for a yarn over a beer.

“The clientele are not the young ones that want to fight and argue and if there is a problem the locals usually sort it out.”

Jacobs says he has seen a “criminal element” move into Cobden over the last few years.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Cobden locals Rodney Miller and Mike Jacobs enjoy a beer at Kells Hotel.

“There’s a lot of petty burglaries going on. People breaking into garages and houses. If you’ve got some nice tools they’ll pinch that. It’s not that long ago nobody locked their doors here. You wouldn’t dare do that now.”

Tim Mora, vicar of the Cobden Anglican parish since 2006, says he has heard many stories from the Cobden “old-timers”.

“What you hear is amazing stories of family, community, they knew their kids were safe, they would go out in the morning and come home before dark. They’d be surfing, playing cricket in the street, building huts in the bush. It was a working class suburb and there was a great sense of family life.”

Many of the once-thriving sports teams are now either struggling for members or have had to close.

“It is changing because of the cheaper housing,” Mora says.

Supplied Volunteers reinstall the Cobden Cross after it was vandalised in 2018. The cross has since been vandalised again and is undergoing repairs.

“There was a bit of an economic doldrums since the downturn in mining. Straight after the [February 2011 Christchurch] earthquake, we had a lot of low-socio economic people with issues with the courts and drugs and the rest of it come over here.”

Mora has been busy organising the restoration of the Cobden Cross, which was recently vandalised for the second time.

The large white cross was erected on the hillside overlooking Cobden in 1945 to commemorate the laying of the foundation stone of the local Presbyterian church. It’s part of Cobden’s identity, Mora says.

“The person who chopped it down would have had to be really committed. They cut through the steel with an angle grinder.

“In 2018, they chopped the arms off so Equip Engineering built us a steel frame, and we concreted in and we put a solar-powered light in, so you could see it at night.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Grey district mayor Tania Gibson, photographed on top of what was once a landfill, has fond memories of growing up in Cobden.

Coastal paradise

Grey mayor Tania Gibson grew up in Cobden, as did both her parents, and remembers the place thriving. The main street was full of shops and she loved going to the stockcar races at the Cobden tiphead (breakwater) with her father.

She attended Cobden School and dreamed of becoming Miss Cobden Kohinoor (though once she was old enough to enter she pulled out because she was too shy). All the local rugby teams held a Miss pagent, culminating in the Miss West Coast competition. Gibson would dress up to catch the public bus from Cobden to Greymouth and looked forward to big parades and gala days.

“It was really busy. My dad was in the fire brigade, my uncle used to run the key store, like a supermarket. The whole street was busy. It still has the best fish and chips,” she says.

Lois Williams/Local Democracy Reporter Cobden Beach is vunerable to climate change and erosion.

Her favourite parts of Cobden are the Greenstone Park Speedway, and the walks up to the Cobden Cross and the gun emplacement, which was built in World War II amid fears of Japanese invasion.

She remembers when the old landfill was open on the seafront before it was covered over with a car park, toilets and landscaping.

“We used to be able to go down to the dump and get any car parts we needed. It looks so much nicer now.”

The dump was decommissioned in the early 1990s but burst open when ex-Cyclone Fehi hit in 2018.

John Charlton/Grey District Library collection The old Cobden dump was right on the seafront until it was decommissioned in the early 1990s. The site is now the Cobden Aramohana Sanctuary and Recreational Area.

The Grey District Council spent $1 million on a wall to protect it, but other parts of Cobden are still exposed to the looming threat of climate change and erosion. Gibson says the regional council is working on a plan to extend the seawall, but may have to sacrifice the rugby ground at Jellyman Park.

The Cobden tiphead is also home to the Kahuna Boardriders Club, which has recently resurrected its committee after the downturn in the mining industry saw a lot of younger members leave the Coast.

Secretary Rasela Barrow says her family has a long association with the surf club. She grew up on Domett Esplanade as a “beach kid”, watching her father and uncle surf the Cobden breakwater.

“Cobden is an incredible break. We have the tiphead and the rock walls. We also have the river mouth. The sediment comes out of the river, and we have a lot of rainfall, so the beach is constantly changing.”

Kahuna Boardriders/Supplied Cobden is home to the Kahuna Boardriders Club, which teaches up to 80 kids to surf every summer.

The club runs an annual surf competition and party Go for Toast to commemorate deceased members which began in 2001 as a memorial competition for original member Brent 'Toast’ Mahuika.

It also has up to 80 children doing surf lessons every summer.

Whitebait habitat restoration

The Grey River was a braided river until rock protection work confined its flow into a single channel for shipping during the coal and gold eras of the 1800s.

As a result, what’s known as Cobden Island drained of water, silted up and became choked with gorse and broom – until a dedicated Department of Conservation ranger decided to restore it as a whitebait sanctuary.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Former DOC ranger Henk Stengs overlooks Cobden’s whitebait sanctuary.

Now retired, Henk Streng says the area is a wonderful legacy. He got $60,000 from the Department of Conservation (DOC) in 2012 to dig channels to open the island back up to the tides.

He and a group of volunteers, led by chairman Rob Harrison, formed the Cobden Aromahana Sanctuary and Recreational Area group.

They enlisted the help of local schools, scout groups and Conservation Voolunteers to plant about 10,000 flaxes and several hundred other native species on the island.

“Very soon after we dug the channels out, the sides naturally revegetated into grass and that is used by īnanga for spawning.”

Supplied Cobden Aramohana Sanctuary and Recreational Area in 2012, left, and then in 2016 after whitebait habitat was restored, right.

Providing more habitat means the incoming whitebait have more room to grow to adult size, which leads to “vast increase” in the number of adults that will spawn.

The volunteers spent thousands of hours in the first few years painstakingly removing every gorse and broom seedling that popped up.

“We have very few original places left in New Zealand and that’s one of the reasons why whitebait catches have declined,” Stengs says.

It’s an accidental bonus that the channels can now be travelled by canoe during high tide, creating a prime recreational area. The group has also got funding from DOC’s community grants and Monteith’s Brewery to continue redeveloping the former Cobden dump site and lagoon with planting, additional tracks and an observation area.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Cobden, near Greymouth on the West Coast, has stunning views of the Tasman Sea.

Their efforts been recognised by DOC and the Trustpower National Community Awards as a national example of how well a wetland can be restored.

Gibson says the group has given Cobden an “amazing transformation”.

She’s proud of what has been achieved – it’s now a place where people can enjoy bush walks, stockcar racing, surfing and sunset picnics on the beach.

“Where would you be when you’ve got all this? I mean on a wet day it’s a wet day, but when it’s a good day it’s a great day.”