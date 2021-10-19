Councillor criticises own council for ordering businessman to take down signs

Owners of The Cliffs accommodation and subdivision near Tuatapere, Ton and Larissa Crooymans, with the sign they have built on their property. A neighbour has complained and the Southland District Council has told them to remove it by October 29.

A Southland District councillor has accused his own council of being “heavy-handed” for insisting a businessman takes down large signs on his property.

But council staff are sticking to their guns, saying the signs breach district plan rules by a significant margin and must come down by October 29.

The Cliffs Seaside Lodge owners Ton​ and Larissa Crooymans, whose business is on Papatotara Rd near Tuatapere, had ‘The Cliffs’ signs erected on their property on October 13, and said the following day a neighbour complained and the council told them it had to come down.

The 7m high signs, built to advertise the Crooymans business to motorists driving past on Papatotara Rd, is made of power poles and cattle stops to signify the farming and forestry background of the region.

READ MORE:

* Southland District councillor in his sixth and final term

* Council 'sweated' its assets for too long



Ton Crooymans said he had been unaware he needed consent to erect the signs, as 14 years ago he had put up three power poles on an angle at the entrance to his nearby subdivision, and had never been told consent was needed for them.

He had no plans to remove the signs by October 29 and hoped to come to an arrangement with the council, he said.

District councillor George Harpur, who lives in Tuatapere, said he believed the council had been heavy handed and he was backing the Crooymans.

Harpur said it was on their own property, the couple had been unaware they were breaking any rules and he believed they should be allowed to keep it up until the legality of the sign was sorted.

The couple had done a “heck of a lot” for the area by developing a subdivision and creating accommodation units and a soon-to-be restaurant, and the council should be encouraging progress, Harpur indicated.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland District councillor George Harpur

He hoped “common sense” would prevail.

Southland District Council environmental planning manager Marcus Roy said The Cliffs sign was about 30m2, about 10 times larger than what the district plan rules allowed, and did not have resource consent.

The Crooymans were unable to apply for retrospective consent because the current sign may need to be publicly notified due to its size, and consent may not be approved given its size and the fact it was in a coastal area where structures were encouraged to have a minimum visual effect.

Also, the sign needed building consent, Roy said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Owners of The Cliffs accommodation and subdivision, at Papatotara, Tuatapere, Ton and Larissa Crooymans, with the sign they have built on their property, which a neighbour has complained about and the Southland District Council has asked them to remove.

Consent was needed for signs larger than 3m squared because they could be a distraction for motorists and detract from the rural and coastal character, he said.

Tuatapere Community Board deputy chair Anne Horrell said the sign was “stunning” and would not offend people driving past, and she believed it was in everyone's interests if a mutual agreement could be found between the council and the Crooymans.

“I know there are rules but I am asking for there to be a sense of reason.”