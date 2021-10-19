Residents get first look at Naenae pool design as council seeks feedback

Artist's impressions of the yet to be rebuilt Naenae pool in Lower Hutt. The Hutt City Council has released its plans and is seeking community feedback.

Hutt City Council has released a first look at the proposed Naenae pool reconstruction plans as it seeks feedback from the community.

Consultation on the layout and design began on Monday. Plans show a 50-metre pool, leisure and splash pools, fitness centre and a hydro slide, known in Lower Hutt as a zoom tube.

The council set aside $68 million for the rebuild after it closed the old indoor pool in 2019 after an engineering report deemed it to be an earthquake risk. Beginning at $40m, estimated costs for a new pool rapidly increased. The latest sum is a limit, and takes into account potential cost blowouts – council officers have stated the expected total will be closer to $58.1m.

Eugene Collins​ is a former chairman of Swimzone which operated swimming lessons and training at the pool before it closed, and has been involved in swimming in the city for 15 years. His early impressions of the new design were good, though a larger spectator area was needed if the pool wanted to attract large events.

A budget of up to $68m has been set for the rebuild.

“It’s fantastic and the [renders] look great – there’s one gaping omission, and that’s sufficient spectator seating.

“The old design was adequate for large events like swimming, water polo, underwater hockey and canoe polo. The reason you’d build a 50m pool is to host those events, and they’ll need those seats if they want to attract them.”

The rebuild is scheduled to be complete by mid-2024.

The pool attracted more than 450,000 admissions annually, and its closure had a severe impact on local businesses resulting in some closing down. After the closure, shop owners at the adjacent Hillary Court shopping area told Stuff up to 80 per cent of customers were pool users.

A site overview of the pool plan. The pink area is the fitness centre, the yellow are staff areas, beige is the lobby, grey are operational plant rooms, and the blue areas are the pools.

Julie Lemisio​ and her partner Phil Austin​ recently opened a butchery, Naenae Meats, on Hillary Court. Lemisio said they were aware foot traffic in the area had dropped off following the pool closure, but the shop appeared viable for the time being and business was growing week by week.

"We’re prepared to take up the challenge and ride that wave. We know when the pool reopens, business will pick up. I just hope other businesses will open and the Naenae business community can thrive again.”

Feedback can be left on the project’s website, and feedback forms at the Coco Pop Up and Naenae Markets on Saturday mornings up to and including November 6 between 10am-12pm, and at Naenae library every day until November 8.