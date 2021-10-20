SPCA desperate for fosterers as one of the busiest kitten seasons ever hits

The Christchurch SPCA has had a sudden influx of kittens and is calling on Kiwis to become feline foster parents over the summer.

The SPCA is calling on Kiwis to become feline foster parents over the summer as centres are hit with what is expected to be one of the busiest kitten seasons ever.

The kitten season usually starts over summer and runs through to April, but this year the expected lull over winter did not happen.

At Christchurch SPCA, centre manager Natasha Sutton said kittens had already been brought into the centre, and more were expected as summer approaches.

Sutton said the centre has an “amazing” bank of feline fosterers, but with kittens as young as 1-week-old that required round-the-clock feeding and monitoring, more fosterers were needed to spread the load.

READ MORE:

* As 'kitten season' stretches out SPCA makes plea for more animal foster parents

* Foster families urgently needed to bottlefeed neonate kittens over Christmas

* Palmerston North family fosters 80 kittens from the SPCA



“If we had no fosterers, we wouldn’t be able to save about two-thirds of the animals we do.”

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said centres had seen a huge influx of kittens and felt like they “were standing on the beach watching the tide go out while we wait for the tsunami to hit”.

Midgen said many of the animals that arrived at the SPCA were a result of unplanned litters, which highlighted the importance of pet owners getting their animals desexed to reduce the number of unwanted pets.

SPCA centres were especially on the lookout for fosterers who could commit to caring for newborn kittens. These kittens need to be bottle-fed every few hours and can’t be left alone for long periods.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A tiny kitten being fed at the Christchurch SPCA.

Sutton said although caring for neonate kittens could be demanding, it was a greatly rewarding experience.

“Getting to see something thrive and grow especially when they’re this little, and then seeing [the kitten] being adopted out the other side – there are no words for it, really.”

Sutton suspected the large number of kittens being brought in this season could be due to cats not being desexed during lockdowns, and this year’s unusually warm winter.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kittens as young as 1-week-old have been brought into the centre, and need round-the-clock feeding and monitoring.

She said placing animals into the care of foster parents increased capacity at the centre to care for other animals, but sometimes they had to turn away healthy strays if they were too busy. “If any animal is sick or injured, we take them in no questions asked,” she said.

The Christchurch centre had also seen an influx in dogs and livestock being surrendered, and desperately needed fosterers to care for these animals.

Sutton said dogs tended to be more difficult to home as some required special care that could be hard to accommodate.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Christchurch SPCA has had a sudden influx of kittens.

Droughts had contributed to the number of livestock they had received as there had been grass and hay shortages that caused feeding issues, she said.

Fosterers go through an interview process, and are given basic training if they are caring for animals that require special attention like neonate kittens.

They receive a foster pack with food, bedding, toys and everything the animal needs while the SPCA team search for their forever homes.