Police name three men who died in Manukau Harbour boating tragedy

Three people died when a boat capsized in Manuka Harbour.

Three men who died after a boat capsized in Manukau Harbour have been named by police.

They were Niveth Boutsady, 70, Mongkhon Wongmongkhon, 61, and Udom Roopsom, 54.

The sole survivor of the incident on October 16 has been discharged from hospital.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The incident took place in the Manukau Harbour on Saturday.

Police said they were supporting their families “during this distressing time”.

READ MORE:

* Survivor of Manukau Harbour capsize that killed three discharged from hospital

* Investigation opens into Manukau Harbour deaths

* Three dead after boat capsizes in Manukau Harbour



Emergency services, including a Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Surf Life Saving and Coastguard, were called to the incident about 4.40pm.

Four men were found in the water after their boat overturned.

Three were pronounced dead, and a fourth man, 23, was rushed to hospital.

A police spokesman said the man was being provided with support and had provided information that will be used to assist the investigation.

“Police are into the early stages of an investigation to establish how this tragedy occurred and the matter will ultimately be referred to the coroner.”

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard told Stuff on Saturday that the bar at Manukau Heads was a very difficult area to navigate.

“It's one of those situations where you really hope everyone was wearing a life jacket,” Gerrard said. “If you’re in less than a six-metre boat, you have to put a proper life jacket on.”

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission was leading the investigation and has asked for witnesses who saw, photographed or videoed the accident to come forward with information that might aid the investigation.

Police said they were into the early stages of the investigation to establish how the tragedy occurred.

The matter would ultimately be referred to the coroner.