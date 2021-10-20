Antarctica is the last Covid-19 free place on earth

Antarctica is the only continent that is Covid-19 free, and New Zealand is committed to keeping it that way.

Antarctica is currently Covid-19 free and countries around the world are working to keep it that way.

Those that have bases on the continent have peered back the work they’re doing on the ice, and they’re required to isolate before travelling south.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson Susan Pepperell said Christchurch was one of five Antarctic gateway cities around the world and a base for essential support and resupply to Antarctic stations.

“Our Antarctic partners have significantly scaled back their operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic but some activities deferred from last season are now critical to keep stations on the ice supplied, maintained and safe and the science on track,’’ Pepperell said.

Hundreds of MIQ spaces have been allocated to members of the US, Korean and European Antarctic Programmes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs secured 181 rooms for 204 people in July, and 377 rooms for 412 people in September this year, data from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment shows.

Spaces for a further 351 people have been allocated for October, 228 people in November, 65 in December, 206 in January and 50 in February.

More than 800 rooms were also allocated to the US Antarctic Programme between August 2020 and February 2021.

During the 2021/22 Antarctic seasons about 1500 people will enter New Zealand in support of our partner Antarctic programmes. This includes about 1100 from the US Antarctic Program, and around 400 across the Italian, Korean, French and German programmes, but this is less than half the total of a typical season, Pepperell said.

“Antarctica is the only continent that is Covid-19 free. New Zealand and our Antarctic partners are committed to keeping it that way. Anyone entering New Zealand on their way to Antarctica is subject to New Zealand’s border entry restrictions and quarantine/isolation requirements. These measures – designed to keep COVID-19 out of New Zealand – are also to help keep Antarctica free from COVID-19.’’

Supplied What New Zealand's Scott Base facility in Antarctica could look like once it's completed. (Video published May 2021)

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson said all personnel travelling to Scott Base were required to isolate for two weeks and return four negative COVID-19 tests before they depart.

“This is to ensure the virus does not reach the Ross Sea region where we are ill-equipped to cope with a pandemic of COVID’s magnitude,’’ she said.

Antarctica New Zealand has organised its own accommodation facility where all personnel travelling to Scott Base must isolate for the two weeks before deploying.

There are currently 48 people at Scott Base.

Health status monitoring across the season maintains an exemption for Antarctica New Zealand personnel to enter back into NZ without MIQ requirements.

Work is being carried out for the Scott Base redevelopment, which began about four years ago, and is up to the detailed design phase.

“This season, we will be carrying out environmental monitoring, pile testing, long-term science relocation and monitoring, and initiating Temporary Base earthworks.’’

Decisions on block bookings of MIQ spaces are made by the Border Exception Ministerial Group in blocks of a few months at a time.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website says the number of rooms allowed for groups is generally between 350 and 500 rooms per fortnight, depending on Government priorities, with any unused rooms released back into the general pool.

The operational capacity is about 4500 rooms per fortnight. Actual rooms in use vary, depending on a range of factors such as maintenance and remediation work, cohorting, unexpected events such as the need to support people arriving from Afghanistan, quarantine free travel contingencies and its role in the current community outbreak.

In December 2020, 36 people connected with the Chilean Army base at Antarctica tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Note: This story has been changed from a previous version of the story online.