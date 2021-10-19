East of New Zealand to stay dry heading into Labour Weekend

Eastern regions are most likely to see long dry periods this Labour Weekend.

Forecasters are encouraging Kiwis to enjoy spring while they can as mostly dry spells are expected this week.

Whilst there will be cloud and light winds in mornings and evenings for much of the nation, New Zealanders will be “unlucky” to experience wet weather during the day this working week, with areas at risk of isolated showers being inland and surrounding mountain ranges, our least populated areas.

MetService forecasts indicate the east coast of both the North and South Island is to remain dry for the full week, with Northland and Auckland facing possible high winds and rain on Sunday, the only main centres at risk later in the week.

In Christchurch, Tuesday’s warm temperatures would be met with a cold front on Wednesday, dropping the temperature from a 21 degree Celsius high on Tuesday to 13C on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Australia's east coast is in for 'catastrophic fire conditions'. Here's what they can expect

* 'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Southeast US

* First week of school holidays looks sunnier for southerners



Temperatures along the east coast of New Zealand – North Otago, Marlborough, Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay – would bounce back as the cold front passes on Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures with it and “mostly fine” weather, MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

Northwest parts of the country could expect rain this Labour weekend, especially Northland and Auckland, he said.

Stuff Queenstown is expected to enjoy “mostly fine” weather this week and into Labour Weekend. (File photo).

This would mostly be the case on Sunday as the high pressure front moved on.

“In Spring, if you have nice weather, get out and enjoy it. It won’t last,” McInnes said.

Napier and Hastings in the north and Kaikoura in the south were the warmest spots on Tuesday at 22 degrees, with Taumaranui as the warmest forecasted place on Wednesday at the same temperature.

There would be overnight coldness in most places through the week as a cold front comes and goes, but this would mostly be passed as people begin arriving to work in the mornings.

There were no weather warnings in place or at-risk areas this week. McInnes said it was possible that Sunday may be the day for more adverse weather in places like Auckland and Northland, which would be wetter and windier than most.

David White/Stuff Auckland and Northland can expect wind and rain to enter the fray this Labour Weekend. (File photo).

For Northland, Auckland and Coromandel on Tuesday, the weather was fine with isolated afternoon showers. Waikato and Kapiti are partly cloudy with isolated showers, and overnight showers are in store for Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington.

Buller to Fiordland has cloudy periods on the horizon with isolated showers. However, rain in the south, would be spreading north on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Canterbury is fine on Tuesday with rain developing into the afternoon and easing overnight. Otago and Southland is partly cloudy with selected showers in some places.

On Thursday, the North Island is forecast to be mostly cloudy with fine breaks in the south. Rain develops in the Far North.

The South Island would be fine in the west and mostly cloudy in the east on Thursday, with patchy rain or drizzle.

The extended forecast into the weekend shows mainly fine weather with patches of showers for both islands, amongst some cloud. Northland and Auckland look to be the only regions at risk of serious wind and rain on Sunday.