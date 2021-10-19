Two people rescued, 10 cats and dogs removed safely from building on fire in Kilbirnie

Firefighters rescued two people from a burning building in Kilbirnie on Tuesday. (File photo)

Fire crews rescued two people from the second storey of a burning building in Wellington on Tuesday.

The fire, which broke out just before midday, was in an apartment on the top floor of a building on Mahora St, Kilbirnie, according to Fire and Emergency.

The building was owned by Care Vets which occupies a ground floor premises.

Care Vets chief executive Nick Cooper said there were 12 to 15 people in the three apartments and veterinary premises when the fire broke out.

There were also about 10 cats and dogs in the building, which were all removed safely when the alarm went off.

“The team did a bloody brilliant job of just getting out and waiting and calling fire.”

Cooper said the fire appeared to have originated at the second storey entrance to one of the two upstairs apartments, and that was why two of the three occupants were evacuated by ladder out the rear of the building.

“It seems something may have been burning outside. There were three ladies in there at the time,” Cooper said.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said a large amount of smoke was coming from the building when crews arrived after the fire was reported at 11.44am.

“It went to second alarm level, so we had four fire appliances in attendance. Within 20 minutes they got it under control,” Dalton said.

“The fire is now out, and they are just doing the dampening down and waiting for the fire investigator to arrive.”

Dalton said the two people did not appear to have suffered any injuries after being examined by ambulance staff.

A smoke alarm in that apartment alerted the people inside to the fire.

Cooper said he hoped the Care Vets would be back up and running soon after repairs had been made and everything was secured.

“We're back in the building checking everything and cleaning. The fire was mainly external but was in the roof cavity as well between the two floors.”

“The fire crews and our electricians and builders have been absolutely fantastic.”

The animals downstairs were relocated to other Care Vets premises within the Wellington region.