Two people rescued from building on fire in Kilbirnie

Firefighters rescued two people from a burning building in Kilbirnie on Tuesday. (File photo)

Fire crews rescued two people from the second storey of a burning building in Wellington on Tuesday.

The fire, which broke out just before midday, was in an apartment on the top floor of a building on Mahora St, Kilbirnie, according to Fire and Emergency.

FENZ shift manager Chris Dalton said a large amount of smoke was coming from the building when crews arrived after the fire was reported at 11.44am.

“It went to second alarm level, so we had four fire appliances in attendance. Within 20 minutes they got it under control,” Dalton said.

“The fire is now out, and they are just doing the dampening down and waiting for the fire investigator to arrive.”

Firefighters used a ladder to help two occupants get down from the second-storey apartment.

Dalton said the two people did not appear to have suffered any injuries after being examined by ambulance staff.

The ground floor of the building on the corner of Mahora and Coutts streets was occupied by Care Vets.