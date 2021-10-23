Photographic history of sled dog racing in NZ

A decision to pursue photography as a hobby, took Teresa Angell down an unlikely road. Based at Raumati Beach, she recently published Sled Dog Racing In New Zealand – A Photographic Odyssey​.

Odyssey is probably the right word to describe how Angell ended up writing a book on a sport normally associated with the Arctic Circle.

“I bought a digital camera in 2010 to pursue photography as a hobby. Quickly a passion for photographing animals in action grew.”

She owned a Siberian husky called Shadow and, armed with her new camera, a year later she decided to check out sled racing.

An animal lover, she had always had a fascination with animal movement and thought dog sled racing would be ideal to hone her photographic skills.

“What I wanted to do is show the pace, the action and energy, that a dog puts into racing.”

The 2011 event was a steep learning curve for Angell. “Events start early on cold mornings, often in forests where there is limited available light and excited dogs are constantly on the move – even before their races start.”

She spent five years honing her skills and in 2016 began thinking about a book.

“Over time, I had produced an extensive library of photos of sled dogs and their owners and the energy of their events around New Zealand. This included temperatures of minus 18 degrees Celsius in snow at the Cardrona Snow Farm.”

Initially she thought it would be a photographic work but the more she witnessed the dogs in action, the more she realised there was a story to be told.

“I also recognised a need to capture the stories and experiences of the people responsible for getting sled dog racing going and thriving as a competitive sport. I thought it was important to retain their legacy before they are lost to us.”

Her research and photographs cover the sport’s raw, typical Kiwi DIY beginnings and the importing of the very first Siberian huskies.

Over the years this had led to what was a growing and complex sport involving a wide range of dog breeds and an active community which was passionate about its dogs.

Writing the book gave her a lot of pleasure.

“Out there in the forest or snow with my camera at hand, at one with the dogs and the mushers who love what they are doing, I am lost in the moment. I am content, no matter how dark or cold or wet the weather.”