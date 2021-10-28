Antarctic relic transported to the ice despite cancellation of annual blessing ceremony

Reverend Lawrence Kimberley Dean of Christchurch and National Science Foundation New Zealand representative Tony German farewell the Erebus chalice before its annual trip to Antarctica.

A treasured Antarctic relic has made its annual journey to Antarctica, despite missing its pre-trip blessing due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Every October for the past 34 years, a ceremony has been held at Christchurch’s Anglican cathedral to mark the start of the Antarctic summer season.

The ceremony includes the blessing of the Erebus Chalice before it is escorted by the United States Air Force to the Chapel of Snows at McMurdo Station in Antarctica. The chapel is a non-denominational Christian church that can be used by New Zealanders living at Scott Base.

The Covid-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of this year’s ceremony, as well as the Days of Ice Festival that celebrated Christchurch position as a gateway city.

Sophie Harris/Stuff The chalice was gifted to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Robert Falcon Scott’s ill-fated expedition to the South Pole.

It was the first time the ceremony had been cancelled in its history.

Despite missing its annual blessing, the chalice was still taken to Antarctica this week.

Reverend Lawrence Kimberley Dean of Christchurch said the chalice provided people stationed in Antarctica with comfort and connection.

“The chalice represents self-giving and care of the community and laying our own lives on the line for the benefit of others and ... the research that happens down there.”

Supplied The Erebus chalice will spend the summer season at the Chapel of the Snows at McMurdo Station in Antarctica.

The busy season in Antarctica begins in October and runs through to February.

In the winter, when the continent falls dark, the chalice returns to Christchurch’s Transitional Cathedral.

Antarctica New Zealand communications general manager Megan Nicholl said they hoped another ceremony could be held on the last Sunday of February, when the chalice was returned.

Supplied The Chapel of the Snows at McMurdo Station in Antarctica is a non-denominational Christian church that can be used by Kiwis living at Scott Base.

“Religious ceremony helps bring together all the various nations that are working together. It’s a celebration of our collaboration together, and the chalice in that context becomes a symbol of unity,” Kimberley said.

The chalice was created in 1910 and named after the HMS Erebus, whose 1841 expedition reached what is now known as the Ross Sea.

In 1987, Betty Bird, a descendant of Lieutenant Joseph Bird who was a member of the 1841 expedition, gifted the chalice to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Robert Falcon Scott’s ill-fated expedition to the South Pole in 1912.