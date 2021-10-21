Longburn people at wits' end over out-of-control burnouts

The evidence of nights of burnouts are left on Works Rd and in the gutters near Palmerston North.

Businesses in an industrial area on the outskirts of Palmerston North are being driven to despair by the noise and intimidation of regular skid parties.

Hundreds of people have been congregating through the night on Works Rd at Longburn for burnouts, threatening shift workers, impeding industrial traffic, keeping residential neighbours awake, and leaving a trail of destruction behind.

A deputation on Wednesday led by resident Georgie Murrow begged city councillors to do something through a bylaw, by teaming up with police, or changing the road layout, so they could get on with their lives.

Murrow said the problem had been developing for about 18 months, but had lately spiralled out of control.

“It’s like living next to a racing track.

“Local businesses have had staff assaulted and intimidated, and families are struggling while children and adults are unable to sleep.

“The community has been reaching out for help for months and is reaching breaking point.”

Resident Ann-Marie Bailey said she had called police heaps of times, and nobody came.

On October 15 alone some 14 calls to police were made, and there was no action.

Supplied A burned-out car is left behind after a skid party at Longburn.

Business manager Stu Ryder said staff were afraid to come to work because of the threatening behaviour.

There had been vandalism, thefts, damage to the road, and piles of wrecked tyres, bottles and rubbish were left for someone else to clean up.

He said frustration was bubbling over, and he was losing confidence in anyone’s ability or will to do anything about it.

Principal of nearby school Longburn Adventist College Brendan van Oostveen said 43 boarding students, staff and tenants at 13 rental properties were losing sleep.

“Students who need their sleep find it hard and find it difficult to understand that this is allowed to happen.

“This situation is nonsensical, what an absolute waste of police’s time and resources.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The amount of skid marks on the road, and rubber in the gutters, signals the level of hoon activity occurring under the cover of darkness.

Murrow proposed a raft of solutions, from a bylaw to increase enforcement options, to restricted access to the road, prohibitions on cruising, and engineering changes.

City councillor Pat Handcock said he continued to receive a lot of complaints about boyracer behaviour at Longburn and at the city’s other industrial area beyond the airport.

He said street racer issues had been problematic for a long time, but had clearly intensified.

It was difficult for police to catch people in the act of illegal activities such as “sustained loss of traction” or to stop and check whether large numbers of vehicles were roadworthy.

Committee chairwoman Aleisha Rutherford said a bylaw might not be an effective way to stamp out the problem.

She said if people were not satisfied with the police response, they should contact local MPs.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Rubbish litters the berms along Works Rd in Longburn after burnout parties.

Mayor Grant Smith said he had real sympathy for people whose lives and businesses were being disrupted.

He urged council staff to work with police and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to come up with short term options that might help, such as closing the road except for business access.

Councillors Lorna Johnson and Brent Barrett said the council needed to be careful it did not simply move the problem to another part of town.

Murrow said after the meeting she was frustrated the group had to give their presentation remotely, as councillors were meeting in the chamber mask-free with the public excluded from attending in person.

“We had wanted to fill the whole chamber up.”

In an emailed statement, Inspector Clifford Brown said police were aware of ongoing issues with antisocial drivers in Longburn and had responded to a number of incidents. This included gatherings of hundreds of people.

“We have to be conscious of the safety of our staff when we intervene. However, it’s not acceptable for people to drive their vehicles in a manner which endangers themselves or others, damages the roads or causes a significant disturbance to the general public.

“We follow up with enforcement action wherever possible.”