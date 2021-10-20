'We feel fully broken for you bro': Stan Walker's touching tribute to close friend Sean Wainui

Stan Walker has paid tribute on social media to close friend and rugby player Sean Wainui, saying "we feel broken for you bro."

Kiwi musician Stan Walker says “we feel fully broken for you bro” after his close friend and rugby player Sean Wainui died in a car crash.

Walker posted the tribute to his Instagram on Tuesday after news broke of Wainui’s death on Monday afternoon, following a single vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty, of which he was the sole occupant.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash around 7.50am at McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga. Wainui died at the scene. He was 25.

Tributes have poured in for the rugby star including an emotional nod from All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor, the Chiefs super rugby team and former coach Colin Cooper.

READ MORE:

* Chiefs launch Givealittle page to support Sean Wainui's whānau after his death

* Sean Wainui's last act in a Chiefs jersey was his crowning glory, at least on the field

* All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor breaks down during emotional tribute to Sean Wainui



His wife, Paige Wainui, wrote on her Instagram story "I'm broken. I'm right here, baby. Always and forever.”

In his tribute, Walker wrote, “We feel fully broken for you bro… Absolutely devastating my bro…

“You are loved by so many… Biggest heart my bro…

“Sooo much aroha & prayers to your beautiful wife, kids & all your whanau…Moe mai ra e te rangatira.”

Wainui is survived by his wife Paige, and their children Kawariki and Arahia.

His Chiefs team-mates Brad Weber and Anton Lienert-Brown posted emotional messages from the United States where they are touring with the All Blacks.

“Can't quite put into words how much this one hurts. Always said publicly that Sean deserves everything he gets because he works so hard for it. But he doesn't deserve this. That first day back at Chiefs HQ next season is gonna hurt walking in and not seeing you there brother. RIP,” Weber posted on Twitter.

ALL BLACKS TV 'It's hard for a lot of the guys at the moment': Sam Whitelock and Codie Taylor talk about Sean Wainui.

Lienert-Brown wrote on Instagram: “A warrior on the field and one of the great humans off it. My heart hurts. You’ll be missed massively but never forgotten my brother.”

The Chiefs have launched a Givealittle page for Wainui’s whānau.

New Zealand Rugby is planning a special tribute for him for this weekend's NPC matches, with details to be confirmed later this week.

Wainui played four matches in this season's NPC for Bay of Plenty, who will be paying tribute to the outside back at Sunday’s home match against Northland in Tauranga.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Bay of Plenty, Chiefs and Māori All Blacks winger Sean Wainui died in a car accident in the Bay of Plenty. (File photo).

He was previously with Taranaki in the NPC from 2014-2020 and played for the Crusaders and the Chiefs in Super Rugby, as well as for the Māori All Blacks.

Wainui played 44 matches and scored 18 tries for the Chiefs after joining the Hamilton-based Super Rugby franchise in 2018.

A speedy, elusive outside back, he wrote himself into the record books in June when he became the first player in Super Rugby to score five tries in a match, helping the Chiefs to a 40-7 win over the Waratahs in their Trans-Tasman season-ender.