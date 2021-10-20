Literacy problems, transport, discrimination listed as reasons kids don't attend school

School attendance has been plummeting across all regions, ethnicities, deciles and year levels since 2015.

Difficulty in reading and writing, barriers to school transport and discrimination against rainbow students has been mooted as reasons students don’t attend school.

MPs have launched an inquiry into student attendance, which has been plummeting across all regions, ethnicities, deciles and year levels since 2015.

In the first set of hearings on Wednesday, MPs heard that a child’s literacy problem – if neglected by the school system – could spiral.

“Their self-esteem suffers, they start to think they are dumb, start floundering and masking their weaknesses, this may lead to anxiety or bullying, and they soon end up with an aversion to attending school.” Lifting Literacy founder Bronwyn Bayne​ told the education and workforce select committee.

The organisation, which advocates for better literacy teaching in schools, conducted a survey of 60 parents and 24 schools across the country.

Schools which had higher rates of literacy achievement, also had higher rates of attendance, she said.

Some parents resorted to quitting jobs to support a child’s learning or forked out thousands on private tutoring, counselling and therapy.

Kaeo School principal Paul Barker​ leads a Northland primary school in an area identified as having some of the highest rates of deprivation in the country.

His worry is the school’s hard-fought 92 per cent attendance rate would crash because the Ministry of Education has changed school bus companies.

This meant students in the most deprived area, known as Turner Street, won’t have a school bus from nxt year.

They’ll have to walk across flood-prone roads, including a state highway with no footpath at points, and a tricky T-intersection, he said.

Bayley Moor/Stuff Kaeo School principal Paul Barker said a stop to a local school bus service would damage school attendance.

Many of them don’t have raincoats or a car to drive in.

“I’ve spent hours with the Ministry of Education, talking about the need not just to look at school transport as a cost to the Ministry of Education, but also as a conduit to teaching and learning, to attendance and engagement.

“What I’m trying to say is I don’t really want the transport system to get in the way of my children getting to school.”

Dr John Fenaughty​, Auckland University senior lecturer in education and social work, said data showed rainbow students were “unsafe" in schools.

Fenaughty is the principal researcher behind the Identify Survey, which collected data from 3064 secondary school students.

Results showed a high level of bullying in school for rainbow students, including experiencing unfair discipline from teachers, he said. Less than half of the student respondents said they felt like they “belonged” at school.

“The levels for safety at school for this group is appalling, and it doesn’t seem to be improving over time.”

Among the select committee’s aims is investigating long-term trends into school attendance, and identifying strategies to solve the problem.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Burnside High School principal Phil Holstein said school attendance was a “complex” issue, and working with the family was key.

Burnside High School principal Phil Holstein​ told Stuff irregular attendance was a “complex issue”, which “built like a spiral”.

The school used K3 Attendance Service, contracted by the Ministry of Education – they refer students identified as regularly missing school to the service.

The service was “under-resourced” and needed more staff to support more students, deputy principal Suzanne Baldwin said.

They could also only keep students on their books for 20 weeks, and often the problems were long-term.

Holstein wanted to see the service become locally-based, so the same people could work with communities in primary and secondary school.

“We are looking at the whole family – this is the key.”