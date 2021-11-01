Police interview with man accused of killing toddler in 2015 played at coroner's court

Emergency services were called to a South Island house following the death of a toddler in 2015. [generic photo].

A man charged in 2015 with murdering a toddler, whose injuries included a "significant impact" to the back of the head, claimed he accidentally fell on the boy, a coroner's inquest has revealed.

However, the man died in his prison cell just weeks after being charged, so his story was never tested at trial.

The inquest into the 2015 death of the toddler, who was living in the South Island, was held before Coroner Marcus Elliott in Wellington last week.

Oranga Tamariki staff were involved with the family ahead of the boy’s death and in 2017 its chief executive apologised on behalf of the agency for multiple failings in the case, RNZ reported at the time.

When the state broadcaster asked who decided to send the boy home from hospital with unexplained injuries, to a house where the mother’s partner had just been bailed on violent crime charges, chief executive Grainne Moss said it was a joint decision.

Depending on the coroner’s findings from the inquest, there may be a second part to the hearing which looks into the actions of Oranga Tamariki and other agencies in the months before the boy died.

The toddler’s mother described him as a “troublesome, caring and kind-hearted” boy, while others at the inquest said he was a cuddly and tough child; a daredevil who liked climbing onto things.

A 2015 video-taped police interview with the man charged with his murder was played, and he initially denied any involvement in the fatal injuries.

On the day in question, he said he got up in the morning, the boy ate breakfast, his partner [boy’s mother] went out for the day, he played with the boy, they had lunch, watched television, and he put the boy to bed about 5.30pm. The boy was restless and got up several times, he said.

The coroner heard the mother returned home about 7.30pm, at which point the toddler was in bed with the door closed.

She and her partner went to bed, but she did not check on her son, as she didn’t want to wake him.

The following morning she went to his room and lifted the blankets to find him lying lifeless, halfway down the bed.

Emergency services were called and the toddler was declared dead soon after.

When told during his taped police interview that the toddler had died from a blow to the back of his head and spine, the man denied that happened and said he had told police everything he knew.

After the interview concluded, police told him the matter would not be going away, and he replied: “Okay, I fell on him”.

In a subsequent video-taped interview, he said he was carrying the boy outside when he tripped over a skateboard and they both fell onto the grass, with him landing on the boy.

The boy initially cried before carrying on playing, the man said.

When told the toddler’s injuries would not have allowed him to carry on playing, the man said he did [keep on playing].

A forensic pathologist, when giving evidence, said the boy suffered a fatal injury to his lower brain stem and spinal cord.

There was evidence of a significant impact to the back of his head and a hyper flexion injury to the upper spine, meaning excessive frontwards bending.

Possible scenarios for the fatal injuries included the boy being forcibly thrown onto a structure and curled into a ball by the assailant, or being struck vigorously on the back of his head and neck from behind with a smooth flat item and being forced directly forwards into a ball, the pathologist said.

It was theoretically possible the injuries could have occurred from the man accidentally falling on the toddler, as described to police, but it was “very unlikely”.

And the pathologist said the boy would have been “essentially a tetraplegic” when the injury occurred [so unable to carry on playing as the man had described].

The boy also had fresh bruises to different parts of his scalp and minor injuries to his face and neck which were “very unlikely to have all occurred in a single accidental fall”, the pathologist said.

Childcare staff gave evidence the boy had arrived at different times with bruises, a missing tooth and a sore leg which turned out to be fractured when his mother took him to hospital. And scans revealed the boy to have unexplained bone fractures, of different ages.

The pathologist’s evidence was that the injuries the boy received at different times were “ominous” and non-accidental injuries needed to be considered as the cause.

The coroner's findings will address the cause of the boy’s death, and will determine whether the evidence implicating the man who had been accused of his murder was sufficient to satisfy the evidential standard that applies in the coronial jurisdiction.

The coroner will then decide whether a second part to the hearing is needed to address the actions of Oranga Tamariki and others.

The name of the toddler, his family and the man accused of murder, and any details which could identify them, are suppressed. The names of the witnesses at the inquest are also suppressed.