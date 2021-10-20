Boy, 4, dials 111, invites police to see his toys

A boy in the South Island dialled 111 by mistake, police dropped by to see his toys.

When a 4-year-old boy in the lower South Island dialled 111 by mistake then went on to invite police to visit him to see his toys, police took him up on the offer.

Southern District Police posted audio of the call on their Facebook page. The post ends with a picture of the happy boy sitting on the bonnet of a police car, a police cap on his head.

“While we don’t encourage children to call 111 to show us their toys, this was too cute not to share,” the post says.

The call started with a police operator asking where the emergency was. Then there was a pause before the boy says “hi” and then “police lady”.

“Can I tell you something,” he says. “I’ve got some toys for you.”

“You’ve got some toys for me?” Says the operator. “Yep. Come over and see them,” the boy says.

A man at the boy’s house then takes the phone from the boy, and confirms when asked by the operator that the boy made a mistake calling the emergency number.

The man says he was focusing on another child in the house, while the boy’s mother was sick, and the boy snuck out.

After the call, police communications asks if there’s any unit available to visit the boy, saying a 4-year-old at the house wants to show police his toys.

An officer identified as Constable Kurt visited the house, and confirmed the boy did indeed have cool toys.

During the visit, the officer put his car lights on for the boy to see.

The Facebook post noted he also had “a good educational chat with the child and his parents about only using 111 for emergencies”.