$42 million Lotto draw won by single player

A single player has won Lotto’s huge $42.2 million prize with their winning ticket from Countdown Pokeno.

Wednesday night’s numbers are: 2, 3, 4, 7, 19, 31.

The bonus ball is 8 and the Powerball is 9.

“Tonight’s $42.2 million Powerball win is the second largest prize ever won in New Zealand – there’s no denying that it’s a life-changing win,” said Lotto’s senior corporate communications manager Kirsten Robinson in a statement on Wednesday night.

Another four winners have nabbed $200,000 each in the Lotto first division draw, from Whangaparoa, Drury, New Plymouth and Christchurch.

Seven strike players will be taking home $142,857. One MyLotto in Auckland sold two winning lucky strike tickets.

Supplied The town of Pokeno will be abuzz after a local won the Lotto tonight.

The biggest Powerball Lotto win in New Zealand history was $44m back in November 2016.

A couple from the Hibiscus Coast who had young children claimed the prize. At the time they said they had been struggling to get on the property ladder.

Their lucky ticket was bought from Auckland's Dairy Flat Foodmart and Liquor.

In February last year, Lotto Powerball rose to $50m and was a ‘must be won’ draw. This was split by two players who each took home $25m.