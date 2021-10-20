Newborn giraffe arrives at Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park in 'bittersweet' week

A giraffe calf - wobbly on its spindly, delicate legs - was born to mum Shira at Orana Park on Wednesday, the first youngster born at the zoo for eight years.

Staff and visitors at Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park witnessed a very special moment on Wednesday afternoon – the birth of the first giraffe calf at the zoo for eight years.

The little animal, wobbly on its new legs, was born just after 2pm and appeared to be “healthy and happy”, the park’s spokesman Nathan Hawke said.

The youngster’s gender is as yet unclear, and staff will wait for a few days before giving it a name.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The newborn calf with its mother Shira at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch on Wednesday afternoon.

Hawke said those at the zoo were overjoyed at the birth and it had been an “amazing day” for those who witnessed it.

READ MORE:

* Dainty nyala move to Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park

* Pre-Christmas treat for 400 animals at Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park

* Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park's new giraffe a 'confident young lady'



The park currently houses five giraffes, and while staff were “absolutely delighted” with the new arrival, it had been a “bittersweet” week as the zoo’s last breeding bull giraffe died just days earlier.

Orana's exotic species manager Rachael Mason​ said staff were thrilled to see the youngster.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff It was an “amazing day” for all those who got to witness the birth of the “lanky” and “wobbly” calf.

“We haven’t had a giraffe calf here at Orana Wildlife Park in eight years, so the beautiful little face was just amazing to see.

“Mum Shira is doing fabulously well … so we’re just thrilled.”

In December 2019, Orana welcomed Kamili the giraffe to its herd.

The young female from Western Australia's Perth Zoo travelled about 6000 kilometres to be re-homed in Christchurch as part of the zoo’s managed regional breeding programme.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The calf was born in front of excited onlookers in the zoo’s outdoor enclosure.

There are just over 68,000 mature giraffes left in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

The site lists giraffes as vulnerable, as the species population continues to decline globally.