Nearly three quarters of eligible people in Wellington city area fully vaccinated after Super Saturday

New data following Super Saturday shows nearly 75 per cent of people living in Wellington city eligible for the vaccine are now fully immunised.

On October 13, 60 per cent of people in the city were fully vaccinated.

After Super Saturday, this number climbed to 73 per cent, data released on Wednesday revealed.

A total of 93 per cent of those eligible in Wellington city have now had one dose, a rise of two percentage points from October 13.

Over the same week, Hutt Valley, Porirua, and Upper Hutt areas saw a 10 point rise in those who are now fully vaccinated, sitting between the 66 and 67 per cent mark.

The number of eligible people with first doses is now sitting at above the 80 per cent mark for the lower North Island.

Masterton is the lowest with 81 per cent of people receiving their first dose, followed by Carterton and Porirua with 84 per cent.

After ranking low in the vaccine uptake initially, Upper Hutt now have 87 per cent of the eligible population with one jab, a three-point rise after Super Saturday.

The number of those fully vaccinated in Upper Hutt jumped over the week from 56 per cent to 66 per cent.

The record-breaking Super Saturday event saw about 2.5 per cent of Kiwis get a jab, easily breaking the previous record for highest doses in a day.